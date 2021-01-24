By

Racism and hatred of Jews is rampant on college campuses. Here is one example:

This Week In Campus Insanity Vol. 28

Chrissy Clark and Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 1/23/21

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

6. Mellon Foundation Donates Millions to Universities to Study ‘Nation’s Racist Past’ | Inside Higher Ed

Brown University, Columbia University, and the University of California, Berkeley are among a handful of the country’s top schools that will receive a total of $72 million from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation’s “Just Futures” grant program, which aims to create “solutions-based work that contributes to public understanding of the nation’s racist past and can lead to the creation of socially just futures.”

5. University of Oklahoma ‘Black Emergency Response Team’ Issues New Set of Demands | The College Fix

University of Oklahoma’s “Black Emergency Response Team”—which last year called on the university to fire its provost for criticizing a gender-studies class decades earlier—demanded the school fund a new Center for Research on Race and Ethnicity and conduct a diversity and equity review of the faculty and student body.

4. Johns Hopkins Probes Pro-Palestinian Teaching Assistant Who Tweeted About Lowering Jewish Students’ Grades | The College Fix

A pro-Palestinian teaching assistant said she faced an “ethical dilemma” in a tweet, asking her followers whether she should grade “zionist” students fairly because they allegedly support “ethnic cleansing.”

3. Loyola University-Chicago Asks ‘Each Academic Unit’ to Teach About ‘Identity and Privilege’ | Campus Reform

Loyola University-Chicago announced plans to have every academic department perform a “Racial Justice Examen,” in which departments will evaluate how they are doing when it comes to racial justice.

2. Colorado State University Dropped $107,000 to Identify Instances of Racism, Found None | Campus Reform

Colorado State University spent $107,000 investigating its athletics department for racism. The investigation did not unearth a single racist incident, though the university announced that it would institute more diversity training anyway.

1. University of Wisconsin Publishes Reading List on ‘Disrupting Whiteness’ | Washington Free Beacon

The University of Wisconsin’s library system published a reading list for students on “disrupting whiteness and white supremacy in libraries.”

