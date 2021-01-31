By

This Week In Campus Insanity Vol. 29

Chrissy Clark and Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 1/30/21

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

5. University of Pennsylvania Dental School Creates ‘LGBTQ+ Fund’ to Identify Bias in Dentistry | The College Fix

The University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine received $50,000 for a “LGBTQ+ Fund,” with the goal of “identifying LGBTQ+ based biases in the dental profession and ways to dispel them.”

4. Indiana University Refers to Terrorist as ‘Social Activist’ | Campus Reform

Indiana University recommended that students read terrorist Assata Shakur’s autobiography and referred to her as a “social activist.” Shakur made the FBI’s Most Wanted list in 2013 for a series of crimes, including hijacking a plane, murdering a police officer, and being involved in the Black Liberation Army.

3. University of Illinois Withholds WiFi from Students Who Fail to Comply with COVID Policies | Daily Illini

At the University of Illinois, students who do not follow lockdown policies could lose access to Compass—a tool used to access and submit class assignments—as well as university WiFi and Zoom.

2. Middlebury College Professor Advocated ‘Demilitarizing Whiteness’ so that White People Can ‘Become Human’ | The College Fix

To preserve American democracy, Professor Jonathan Miller-Lane said that “Whiteness must be demilitarized so that bodies designated as ‘White’ might become human.”

1. University of California Professor Claims Heterosexuality is ‘Tragic’ | Campus Reform

University of California, Riverside, professor Jane Ward wrote an article for Insider in which she said that straight relationships are “tragic” because of “inherent inequality.”

