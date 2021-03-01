By

Did you know that rock climbing, during a college class is racist? At Cornell, a liberal school, the Administration has determined that black students and other “minorities would be endangered if they climbed rocks with white students. Who knew Cornell would become an affiliate of the KKK. Of course the Harris/Biden Administration, by its silence is approving segregation—is slavery next?

This Week in Campus Insanity Vol. 33

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

6. Cornell Charges Students $1,800 for Racially Segregated Rock-Climbing Class | Campus Reform

Cornell University offered a segregated rock-climbing class only for minority students. After Campus Reform requested comment, Cornell edited the original course description to say the class is “designed” so that black, indigenous, and other minority students who are “underrepresented in the sport” could “feel included and supported.”

5. Boston University Law School Creates First Critical Race Theory Professorship in the Country | The College Fix

Boston University appointed Angela Onwuachi-Willig as the school’s—and country’s—first critical race theory professor. The antiracist scholar formerly served as dean of the university’s law school.

4. Syracuse Students Want Major in ‘LGBTQ Studies’ Despite Minimal Interest in the Minor | The College Fix

Students in Syracuse University’s LGBTQ Studies program want to expand the department into a major course of study. But with only 14 students enrolled in the minor, LGBTQ Studies department director William Robert said it’s “understandable” that the school doesn’t want to spend money to develop a major for the program.

3. Pulitzer-Winning Journalist and College Lecturer Calls America a ‘Criminal Enterprise’ | Washington Free Beacon

Karen Hunter, a former MSNBC contributor and distinguished lecturer at Hunter College, called America a “400-year criminal enterprise” in a YouTube livestream with Howard University professor Greg Carr.

2. La Salle University Fights Racism by Canceling Class and Letting Students Take Naps | Campus Reform

La Salle University’s “Rest as Resistance” day gave students the opportunity to fight racism by taking naps, which act as “inoculation against the virus of racism.” Racism inflicts “trauma” on the human body, a website announcing the non-event said; therefore, “any effort to heal racism begins with healing” the body.

1. Tufts Student Government Attacks Jewish Member for Defending Israel | Washington Free Beacon

Max Price, a Jewish member of Tufts University’s student government, will face impeachment for opposing a bill that blamed Israel for militarizing police in the United States. Tufts Students for Justice in Palestine introduced the anti-Israel legislation Price opposed and later filed the petition to have the student removed from his leadership position.

