The people of California in November, 2020 voted NOT to discriminate on the basis of race in schools, contracts or employment. Looks like Cal Berkeley has no care about the law—like a bunch of fascists, they are going to hate and discriminate. Why hasn’t Newsom denounced an ending of this discrimination? Why does he approve of racism—after the people of California rejected it? “UC Berkeley Unveils Plan for Racial Quotas | Campus Reform The University of California, Berkeley, created a racial quota in order to achieve a 25 percent “Latinx” student body by 2027. School officials said they would consider targeting other minority groups with specified quotas as well. Now you know why the Asian vote is turning Republicans—Democrats treat them like chattel, owned by the government. Thought you should know the KKK has taken over a UC campus—with the approval of the Governor. A good reason for Asian-American voters to Recall the bigot in Sacramento.

This Week In Campus Insanity Vol. 35

Sather Gate, UC Berkeley

Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 3/13/21

6. UC Berkeley Unveils Plan for Racial Quotas | Campus Reform

The University of California, Berkeley, created a racial quota in order to achieve a 25 percent “Latinx” student body by 2027. School officials said they would consider targeting other minority groups with specified quotas as well.

5. Student Government Senator Impeached for Defending Thin Blue Line Masks | The College Fix

Rochester Institute of Technology student senator Jacob Custer was impeached for defending students and others who wear “thin blue line” masks in support of police officers.

4. Ivy League Colleges Partner with Chinese Health Institutions Tied to Military | Washington Free Beacon

Harvard University, Yale School of Medicine, and the University of Pennsylvania are partnering with groups backed by the Chinese military and the Chinese Communist Party for collaborative research efforts and educational programming.

3. UPenn Nursing Final Exam Mandates That Students Ask Imaginary Patients for ‘Preferred Pronouns’—or Be Docked Points | The Daily Wire

Nursing students at the University of Pennsylvania will be docked a letter grade on their final exam if they fail to ask imaginary patients for their preferred pronouns.

2. Law School Deans Chastise Student Body as Too White | Washington Free Beacon

Case Western Reserve University law school deans Jessica Berg and Michael Scharf told students that they should “not be satisfied” with the diversity of the student body, despite the school’s low ranking on a list of “Whitest Law Schools in America” released this week.

1. Columbia to Host Six Graduation Ceremonies Segregated by Race, Sex, and Income Level | The College Fix

Columbia University will offer a series of racially segregated “Multiracial Graduation Ceremonies” during the last week of April for black, Latino, Native American, and Asian students. LGBTQ students and low-income or first-generation students will also have their own separate ceremonies.