Just because we have Spring Break (break from what—school has not be held in a year) does not mean that Administrations, student government and professors aren’t trying to show that Putin is a conservative and the Communist Chinese have a lot to learn about totalitarianism. “Florida State University Poster Uses KKK Photo to Promote Class on the ‘History of Karen’ and ‘White Womanhood’ | Campus Reform Florida State University will offer a summer class on “The History of Karen: Weaponizing White Womanhood.” A poster advertising the class includes a photo of white women in KKK hoods, as well as a quote that reads, “The activation of white terror is a white woman’s soft power.” At Florida State being a white women is equal to being a member of the KKK. So, why haven’t they denounced Pelosi, Feinstein, Hillary—all white women that believe in discrimination. Looks like Gov. DeSantis needs to take action against the bigots taking taxpayers money.

This Week in Campus Insanity Vol. 38

Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 4/3/21

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of “higher education.”

6. Christian University Ditches Crusader Mascot | Washington Free Beacon

Evangel University in Missouri dropped its Crusader mascot due to the “negative connotation and violence” associated with the term. The decision was not made as “a cultural response to political correctness,” according to the announcement, but rather because the mascot stains the school’s “reflection of Jesus Christ.”

5. Students at Loyola University Complain About Having to Read the Bible in Class | The College Fix

Honors students at Loyola University, a Jesuit Catholic school in Chicago, criticized the school’s incorporation of Biblical texts in assigned readings. One student said Christians had an “unfair advantage” in class because they had “years of experience” studying the Bible.

4. Florida State University Poster Uses KKK Photo to Promote Class on the ‘History of Karen’ and ‘White Womanhood’ | Campus Reform

Florida State University will offer a summer class on “The History of Karen: Weaponizing White Womanhood.” A poster advertising the class includes a photo of white women in KKK hoods, as well as a quote that reads, “The activation of white terror is a white woman’s soft power.”

3. Planned Parenthood Board Member to Lead University’s New ‘Health Equity’ Research Center | The College Fix

The University of Minnesota tapped public health professor Rachel Hardeman to lead its new “Center for Antiracism Research for Health Equity.” Hardeman is also a board member of Planned Parenthood’s North Central States branch.

2. University of Nevada Says White Students Can’t Live in Minority Dorm Communities for ‘Safety’ of Residents | Young America’s Foundation

The University of Nevada, Reno, said white students are not allowed to fill empty dorm spots in the university’s three minority “Living Learning Communities” for black, indigenous, and Latino students “for the safety of student participants.”

1. Brown University Votes for Reparations to Atone for Abolitionist Founder | Washington Free Beacon

Brown University students voted to dole out reparations in the form of direct payments and priority admissions to the descendants of slaves affiliated with the schools’ founders. The Ivy League school was named after anti-slavery merchant Nicholas Brown, Jr.

