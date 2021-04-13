By

This Week in Campus Insanity Vol. 39

Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 4/10/21

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of “higher education.”

6. A Harry Potter-Themed Stanford Dorm Panics Over “Transphobic, Anti-Semitic, and Racist” J.K. Rowling | The Stanford Review

Resident assistants in a Harry Potter-themed dorm at Stanford put forth a statement to “acknowledge” author J.K. Rowling’s “many transphobic, anti-Semitic, and racist statements.” The renowned children’s author has not been known to make any anti-Semitic or racist remarks but caught flack from leftists last summer for tweeting that differences between the sexes exist.

5. UVA: ‘Offensive Student Speech Does Not Enjoy First Amendment Protection’ | Young America’s Foundation

The University of Virginia argued that a lawsuit filed against the school should be dismissed because the First Amendment does not protect speech considered “offensive.” Kieran Bhattacharya, a former medical student, filed suit against the university after he was suspended and banned from campus in 2018 for questioning a panel on microaggressions.

4. Professor Investigated for Nine Months After Disagreeing with Anti-Racism Diversity Training | The College Fix

Lake Washington Institute of Technology spent nine months investigating English professor Elisa Parrett, who criticized the school’s mandatory and racially segregated diversity training. The community college placed Parrett on administrative leave after she criticized antiracism for sowing division. The investigation cost taxpayers more than $200,000.

3. UPenn Professor Condemns ‘White Evangelicals’ As a ‘Public Health Issue’ | Campus Reform

Anthea Butler, a professor of Africana Studies at the University of Pennsylvania, said that “white evangelical resistance” to getting the coronavirus vaccine is a “public health problem” on MSNBC’s The ReidOut with Joy Reid. Butler also served as a co-chair of Catholics for Biden.

2. UPenn Student Leaders Ditch Resolution to Define Anti-Semitism | Washington Free Beacon

The University of Pennsylvania’s Undergraduate Assembly refused to take up a bill that would have created a definition of anti-Semitism after pro-Palestinian student groups claimed it would stifle their criticism of the “apartheid” state of Israel.

1. Theology Prof: ‘Dear God, Please Help Me to Hate White People’ | Campus Reform

Mercer University seminary professor Chanequa Walker-Barnes opened a prayer by invoking God’s assistance in helping to “harden [her] heart” and “hate white people.” Walker-Barnes asked God to spare her from white people’s “perennial gaslighting, whitemansplaining, and white woman tears.”

