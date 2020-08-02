By

Once again American’s college campuses act like totalitarian idiots. Here is the best one for the week: “1. UCSB Teaching Assistant Says He Would ‘Assassinate Jesus’ if He Had a Time Machine | The College Fix A University of California Santa Barbara professor said he would “find and assassinate Jesus of Nazareth” and would “murder him before his baptism.” Why is this person outside of a mental institution? Why are they still getting paid by the California taxpayers. Why is a hater of Christians allowed to promote their bigotry to our students?

Sather Gate, UC Berkeley

This Week In Campus Insanity Vol. 4

Chrissy Clark and Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 8/1/20

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

6. Tulane Threatens Students With Expulsion for Large Gatherings; OK With Protests | Campus Reform

Tulane University’s dean of students warned students they could face “expulsion” for violating social-distancing guidelines, but will not punish students for attending Black Lives Matter protests.

5. Northwestern Journalism School Teams Up With Qatar | Washington Free Beacon

Northwestern University’s journalism program accepted hundreds of millions in funding from Qatar and a regime-backed foundation linked to terrorism.

4. Campus Activists Demand Free Tuition and Reparations | Washington Free Beacon

Not to be out-woked by the dean of students, activists at Tulane University are demanding that the school offer reparations to the descendants of slaves who worked on the plantation that became campus grounds nearly 200 years ago.

3. Dartmouth Professor: Abraham Lincoln Didn’t Really Want to Free the Slaves | Breitbart

Dartmouth College professor Shamell Bell said President Abraham Lincoln only wanted to free enslaved people to increase the size of the Union.

2. University of Louisville Professor Says He’ll ‘Stomp’ and ‘Beat’ Students | Louisville Courier-Journal

A University of Louisville professor said he would “stomp” and “beat” a Christian student that passed out anti-LGBT pamphlets.

“Come to one of my classes with that,” Professor Ricky Jones said. “I will drag your [behind] into my class, me and my 50-some-odd students will stomp you, beat you within an inch of your life, then drag you out of the room and deny that we did it.”

1. UCSB Teaching Assistant Says He Would ‘Assassinate Jesus’ if He Had a Time Machine | The College Fix

A University of California Santa Barbara professor said he would “find and assassinate Jesus of Nazareth” and would “murder him before his baptism.”