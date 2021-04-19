By

This Week in Campus Insanity Vol. 40

Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 4/17/21

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of “higher education.”

6. ‘Anti-Racist Journey’ Prompts University of Nevada Lecturer to Apologize for Teaching ‘Jingle Bells,’ ‘Baa Baa Black Sheep’ | Campus Reform

University of Nevada, Reno, senior music lecturer Kate Pollard said her journey to become “anti-racist” led her to apologize for teaching songs she has come to consider “insensitive” or racist. “Jingle Bells,” Pollard said, is “probably the most divisive,” but “Eenie Meenie Miney Mo,” “Baa Baa Black Sheep,” and the “Hokey Pokey” are also problematic.

5. Harvard Graduate School of Education to Invest in ‘Anti-Racism,’ ‘Critical Pedagogy’ | The College Fix

The Harvard Graduate School of Education will begin a diversity, equity, and inclusion overhaul this summer. Administrators are looking to hire a librarian who focuses on “critical pedagogy” and other staff members with experience in the field. The graduate program will require students earning master’s degrees to be proficient in diversity, equity, and inclusion studies.

4. Brown University Infused Diversity and Inclusion Into Hundreds of Courses | Daily Wire

Brown University president Christina Paxton praised the school’s Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan in an email to university students and faculty. That plan infused social justice curricula into more than 200 courses across 37 departments. Most Brown students, Paxton said, have been exposed to at least one of those courses, which were launched in the 2018-2019 school year.

3. American Service Academies Go Woke | Washington Free Beacon

Administrators at West Point added antiracist and critical race theory-based teaching tools to training for faculty and future officers. A June report suggested that all incoming students and teachers undergo “inclusivity training” and recommended a reading list that included Ibram X. Kendi’s controversial book, How to Be an Antiracist, and another work on reparations.

2. While Spending Millions on Luxury Homes, BLM Cofounder Told College Students Capitalism Is ‘More Tragic’ Than COVID-19 | Campus Reform

Patrisse Cullors, a cofounder of the Black Lives Matter movement and self-described Marxist, bought luxury properties worth $3 million over the past few years and eyed a home in the Bahamas worth somewhere between $5 and $20 million. She also told college students at Pennsylvania State University that capitalism is more tragic than the coronavirus.

1. China-Backed Student Group Pressures Cornell on Education Partnership | Washington Free Beacon

The Chinese Student Scholars Association is pressuring Cornell to launch a joint degree program bankrolled by the Chinese government. The student group dismissed China’s ongoing Uyghur genocide after students and administrators concerned by the communist regime’s heinous track record on human rights rallied against the program.

