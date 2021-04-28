By

This Week in Campus Insanity, Vol. 41

Photo Courtesy of Rusty Stewart, Flickr

Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 4/23/21

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of “higher education.”

6. ‘Anti-racist’ Prof with Black Lives Matter Syllabus Offers ‘Diversity Bingo’ Extra Credit | Campus Reform

A computer science professor at the University of Florida gave students a chance to earn extra credit with a “diversity bingo” game. John Mendoza-Garcia, a self-described “anti-racist” who included a Black Lives Matter logo on his course syllabus, asked students to seek out peers based on race, religion, and sexual orientation to sign the bingo card.

5. Tennessee Tech Professors Post Fliers Calling Colleague, Turning Point USA Adviser ‘Racist’ | The Daily Wire

Andrew Smith and Julia Gruber, professors at Tennessee Tech University, posted fliers around campus that disparaged a colleague as “racist” and referred to the Turning Point USA student organization as a “hate group.” Smith also encouraged students to harass Turning Point students at an event in Nashville this month. Tennessee Tech is investigating the matter.

4. Berkeley Seeks Employee to Run ‘Climate Healing Circles’ with ‘BIPOC’ Activists | Campus Reform

The University of California, Berkeley, is in need of a “Wellness and Environmental Justice Coordinator” to conduct “climate healing circles” and coordinate “meet-ups with Bay Area QT+ and BIPOC climate activists.” The part-time job pays between $23.95 and $25.34 per hour.

3. Sorority Accused Member of Racism, Then Learned She Isn’t White| The College Fix

A member of the Rho Epsilon Pi sorority at Wesleyan University anonymously expressed apprehension at her organization’s steps to increase diversity, which included appointing a diversity chair and bringing in more minority sisters to combat “white supremacist” culture. Her sisters denounced the anonymous critic and asked her to leave the sorority—without realizing that she was a woman of color.

2. ‘Student Success’ Conference at Michigan State to Segregate Participants by Skin Color | The College Fix

Michigan State University officials will segregate participants based on skin color for “affinity group” conversations during a spring conference on Teaching, Learning, and Student Success. The university said segregation was needed to “advance racial equity” because “there is work for white people and people of color to do separately and together.”

1. California Colleges Violate Anti-Terrorism Laws by Hosting Palestinian Terrorist, Lawmaker Warns | Washington Free Beacon

The University of California, Merced, and San Francisco State University are planning to cohost a Zoom event featuring Leila Khaled, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a U.S.-designated terror group. Rep. Doug Lamborn (R., Colo.) warned the schools that giving a platform to Khaled, the first woman to hijack a plane, would provide aid to terrorists.

