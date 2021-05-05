By

This Week In Campus Insanity Vol. 42

Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 5/1/21

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of “higher education.”

6. Yale Sociology Prof Says Christian Homeschooling is ‘Vector of White Christian Nationalism’ | Campus Reform

Yale University sociology professor Philip Gorski said “there is undoubtedly an overlap between Christian nationalists and Christian homeschoolers.” Homeschooling “carries with it assumptions about nativism, white supremacy, authoritarianism, patriarchy, and militarism,” according to a graphic he tweeted.

5. Virginia Tech Student Forced Off Soccer Team for Refusing to Kneel, Files Lawsuit | Young America’s Foundation

Former Virginia Tech University soccer player Kiersten Hening refused to kneel before a game in September for the reading of a “unity statement.” Hening’s coach allegedly verbally attacked her during halftime and benched her. Hening left the team and is suing for damages.

4. CBC Features Author Who Writes About Blowing Up and Gassing White People During ‘Race War’ | Post Millennial

Author and Barnard College professor Ben Philippe read an excerpt from his book, Sure, I’ll Be Your Black Friend, on CBC’s the Q. Philippe discussed gassing white people during the “crescendo” of the race war and read a selection from his book: “I’ll smile as we raise glasses to your good, white health, while the detonator blinks under the table, knowing the exits are locked and air vents filled with gas.”

3. Hacker Erases UNC Conservative Student Publication’s Website | Washington Free Beacon

A hacker breached the website of the University of North Carolina’s conservative student publication and deleted hundreds of the magazine’s online articles. The hacker left a note on the Carolina Review’s masthead under the name of the editor in chief, saying “nazi scum fuck off.” The hack came hours after a Review distribution bin on campus was vandalized with a Sharpie marker.

2. Hunter Biden Slated as Guest Speaker for Tulane Political Science Class | Fox News

Tulane University will host President Joe Biden’s son for a discussion on “Fake News.” It’s unclear whether the younger Biden will discuss the very real news that he smoked “more parmesan cheese than anyone” while addicted to cocaine.

1. Kamala GIF Tiff Sparks Mandatory ‘Anti-Racism’ Training at Cornell | Washington Free Beacon

Two Cornell University professors were fired after feuding over a GIF of Vice President Kamala Harris sipping tea. The Twitter confrontation led the university’s tech campus to mandate “anti-racism” training for students.

