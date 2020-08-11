By

Think college campus are about education, free discussion and tolerance? Every week the Washington Free Beacon runs a column showing the corruption, hate and bigotry of our schools of higher learning. They are indoctrination camps, not education facilities. For instance.: “4. Economics Professor Barred from Teaching Class Critical of Karl Marx | The College Fix A Wright State University professor faced criticism from bosses, peers, and students after requesting to teach a class critical of Marxism.”” No wonder students are rioting, they think Kari Marx was a genius and our Founding Fathers racist haters. We have a generation of ignorant, intolerant young people—thanks to indoctrination centers called colleges and universities.

This Week In Campus Insanity Vol. 5

Chrissy Clark and Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon , 8/9/20

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

6. University of North Texas Mob Comes Calling for a Music Theorist | National Review

A University of North Texas music theory professor was attacked by woke students for defending a 19th-century music theorist against accusations of racism.

5. Pro-Life Groups Threaten Lawsuit After Students Arrested | Washington Free Beacon

Students for Life plans to sue the mayor of Washington, D.C., after police arrested a Towson University student and a D.C. resident for chalking a pro-life message outside a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic.

4. Economics Professor Barred from Teaching Class Critical of Karl Marx | The College Fix

A Wright State University professor faced criticism from bosses, peers, and students after requesting to teach a class critical of Marxism.

3. Tulane University Canceled Talk by Author of Anti-Racism Book After Students Said Text Was ‘Violent’ | Reason

Tulane University was forced to cancel a talk with the author of an anti-racism book after students said the talk was “violent towards the experience of black people in the Tulane community and our country.”

2. Arizona State University Publishes ‘Black Male Privilege’ Checklist | Campus Reform

Arizona State University published an online “checklist” to address “black male privilege,” which allegedly prevents black women from holding power in the Civil Rights movement and Black Power movement.

1. Arizona Ph.D. Student Targets ‘Problematic’ Insect Names: Slavemaker Ant, Gypsy Moth, Rape Bug, and Dozens More | The College Fix

Scholars created a list of 60-plus “problematic” animal and insect names including, “slavemaker ant,” “gypsy moth,” and “rape bug” to address “racism in science.”

