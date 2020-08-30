By

This Week In Campus Insanity Vol. 7

Chrissy Clark and Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 8/23/20

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

6. Duke Professor Lays Out $12 Trillion Slavery Reparations Plan | New York Post

A prominent economist at Duke University mapped out a reparations plan that would give $800,000 to the descendants of slaves and would cost the U.S. government upward of $12 trillion.

5. Princeton Graduate Student Government Calls Admin’s Support of Free Speech ‘Unacceptable’ | Campus Reform

Student leaders in Princeton’s Graduate Student Government said the school’s affirmation of free speech was “tone deaf” and protected hatred.

4. Texas A&M Professor Says It Was ‘Good News’ Rep. Gohmert Got COVID, Hopes ‘Fat Klansman’ Trump Gets It Too | The Blaze

In a Facebook post, Texas A&M University professor Filipe de Castro called the late Republican Herman Cain “stupid” and said it was “good news” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R., Texas) was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Castro also said that he hopes President Donald Trump—whom he referred to as “fat klansman”—and Vice President Mike Pence get it too.

3. CU-Boulder Looks to Pay ‘Underrepresented’ Students $20/hr for ‘Eco-Social Justice’ Jobs | Campus Reform

The University of Colorado Boulder’s Environmental Center is hiring “Eco-Social Justice Coordinators” this fall and will prioritize “underrepresented” student applicants, including students of color, LGBT students, students with disabilities, and first-generation college students.

2. Iowa State Professor Prohibits Students From Criticizing Abortion and Black Lives Matter | Washington Free Beacon

Iowa State University English professor Chloe Clark—who shares no relation to this article’s co-author, Chrissy Clark—told her students that they were not allowed to argue against abortion, Black Lives Matter, or gay marriage in the classroom or in assignments.

1. Cal State Long Beach’s New Mascot: A Nonbinary Shark That Uses Plural Pronouns | The College Fix

California State University Long Beach unveiled its new mascot, Elbee, a nonbinary shark that uses they/them pronouns. Sing it with us: Nonbinary shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo.