The college campus is the place to get drunk, catch the virus, get stupid. It is also where bigots and hatemongers pretend to be teachers, promoting a totalitarian, hate filled society.

“6. Willamette University Director: ‘Every White Person in This Country is Racist’ | Campus Reform

Sue Minder, Willamette University’s director of accessible education, claimed that every white person in America is racist in a webinar series on race.

If that is the standard, then Newsom, Feinstein, Pelosi, Biden and the rest of the Democrat crew are racists. Why do they allow a racist Speaker of the House and a potential racist President? Because they do not believe this garbage. But the media is buying it—Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo are racists!

This Week in Campus Insanity Vol. 9

Chrissy Clark and Alex Neste, Washington Free Beacon, 9/5/20

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

5. Judge Rules University of California Cannot Use SAT, ACT Tests in Admissions | Washington Free Beacon

The University of California school system is no longer allowed to use standardized tests in the admissions process because a judge ruled that the tests give an unfair advantage to “non-disabled, economically advantaged, and white” students.

4. Syracuse Professor Put on Leave, Under Investigation for Using Term ‘Wuhan Flu’ | The College Fix

Syracuse University chemistry professor Jon Zubieta used the terms “Wuhan Flu” and “Chinese Communist Party Virus,” prompting the university to put him on leave.

3. UNC Prof: Whites ‘Deputized’ to Murder Blacks in Kenosha | Washington Free Beacon

Associate professor Tressie McMillan Cottom tweeted that white people had been “deputized” to murder black people in reference to Kyle Rittenhouse, who allegedly shot and killed two white men who were chasing him in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

2. Skidmore College Activists Demand Firing of Pro-Police Faculty. School Doesn’t Rule It Out | WAMC

Skidmore University president Marc Conner said the school would consider a list of 19 demands created by student activists, one of which calls on the university to fire three pro-police professors.

1. Theology Professor Compares Nun Who Spoke at RNC to Nazi | The College Fix

Catholic Theological Union professor and priest Daniel Horan compared Sister Deirdre Byrne—who defended President Donald Trump’s pro-life record at the Republican National Convention—to a Nazi in a tweet, which he later deleted.