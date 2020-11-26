By

You are not safe in your home due to home invaders and the failure of police to protect you. Please know you are not safe going out to dinner or taking a walk in your community. “3. California BLM Protesters Assault Passersby, Intimidate Diners Near San Francisco, members of the Black Lives Matter movement assaulted passersby and intimidated diners, part of left-wing demonstrations that included a flag burning, vandalism, and marchers blocking traffic.” The goal is to force people to stay home, instead of going out. That will kill jobs and th economy. The Socialists behind these terror attacks under that the results of their violence will harm innocent people. Sad. Government allows this.

This Week in Leftist Violence and Intimidation Vol. 13

Washington Free Beacon Staff, 11/22/20

Washington, D.C., became a focal point for leftist violence this week, as Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with and assaulted Trump supporters as well as bystanders following a pro-Trump rally over the weekend. Here are some examples of the latest round of political violence and intimidation from across the country.

5. Anti-Trump Protesters Shoot Fireworks at Diners

When Trump supporters organized a protest in Washington, D.C., leftist protesters who confronted them also shot fireworks at innocent bystanders who were dining.

4. Seattle Protesters Vandalize Starbucks With Anti-Police Slogan, Soviet Symbol

Protesters in Seattle vandalized a Starbucks with a communist symbol and an anti-police slogan. They spray-painted “ACAB!” (All Cops Are Bastards) next to the Soviet Union’s hammer and sickle and added, “F— STARBUCKS!”

3. California BLM Protesters Assault Passersby, Intimidate Diners

Near San Francisco, members of the Black Lives Matter movement assaulted passersby and intimidated diners, part of left-wing demonstrations that included a flag burning, vandalism, and marchers blocking traffic.

2. D.C. Black Lives Matter Activists Knock Out Trump Supporter in Broad Daylight

Black Lives Matter protesters assaulted numerous Trump supporters who passed through Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., after a pro-Trump rally over the weekend. One man was sucker punched and suffered serious head injuries.

1. Antifa and BLM Protesters Attack Trump Supporter With Mace and Flag Pole

Leftist protesters in Washington surrounded a Trump supporter and pushed him into a fence, spraying mace on him and hitting him repeatedly with a flag pole he had been using to defend himself. “What the f— did you think was going to happen?” one protester was heard saying on a loudspeaker.