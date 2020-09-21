By

The media has kept silent about the Civil War. They talk about inequality, not mentioning it is caused by Democrat polices for special interest and the rich. The violence is overlooked as a necessary evil, to get rid of capitalism. Some in the media see the looting and burning as reparations—not theft and violence. Many aras of big cities are NO GO ZONES==no go for police, putting the people and businesses in the zone in danger of violence and destruction—with no police or fire. In one case, a kidnapping, it took the police 90 minutes to respond—because they did not have “permission” to arrest the kidnapper—who finally got away. “5. Minneapolis Police Document Says Autonomous Zone Blocked Response to Assault and Robbery | KSTP News Minneapolis police documents indicate protesters who set up an autonomous zone in the city impeded officers responding to a robbery and assault, and the victim said the ambulance was delayed by the zone’s barricades. Protesters denied the reports.” This is America when Democrats are in charge—a Third World country. Where can you flee?

This Week in Leftist Violence and Intimidation Vol. 4

Washington Free Beacon Staff, 9/20/20

Left-wing radicals continued to attack federal and police property this week, while also excusing the murder of Trump supporters and attempting another “autonomous zone” even after the one in Seattle ended in the killing of a teenager.

5. Minneapolis Police Document Says Autonomous Zone Blocked Response to Assault and Robbery | KSTP News

Minneapolis police documents indicate protesters who set up an autonomous zone in the city impeded officers responding to a robbery and assault, and the victim said the ambulance was delayed by the zone’s barricades. Protesters denied the reports.

4. Leftist Woman Justifies Murder of Trump Supporter: ‘Tough Luck’ | James Klüg

A woman told a conservative commentator she is fine with the recent murder of a Trump supporter in Portland, saying, “Tough luck, don’t be a f—ing Trump supporter in Portland.”

3. Minneapolis City Council Complains About Lack of Policing After Voting to Eliminate Police Department | Washington Free Beacon

Just three months after voting to dismantle its police department, the Minneapolis City Council complained about the city’s insufficient policing at a meeting on Tuesday.

2. Lancaster, Pa., Police Station Attacked, Stores Looted by Antifa and BLM Rioters | CBS Philly

Rioters in Lancaster destroyed property and threatened police officers, who ended up fighting back with tear gas and making eight arrests for arson. Videos from the scene show the police precinct coming under attack and stores being trashed.

1. Protesters Show Up at LA Hospital Treating Ambushed Cops, Yell ‘I Hope They F—ing Die’ | Fox News

Anti-police protesters blocked the doors to a California emergency room where two cops who had been shot were being treated, shouting “We hope they die.”