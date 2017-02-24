By

Though I live in the Los Angeles area and drive the 405 at rush hour (18 hours a day) I still get shivers thinking about driving the 580/680 and 101 at any time. BART just passed a $3.5 billion shush fund ($7 billion including interest) where the money is really being spent in the general fund, not for repairs and expanding the service—already heavily in deficit each year. BART was supposed to clear out the freeways—instead for those driving in the area for the past 25 years—prior to the building or BART and now, traffic is significantly worse. “Politicians and other experts point out that a big part of the problem is the simple fact that the region’s jobs are primarily located in San Francisco and the Silicon Valley, while its affordable apartments, houses and condos are located far from the job centers. Meanwhile, insufficient investment in aging and existing public transit and little expansion of the public transit to new areas has left some commuters with no options, but to drive. As a result, Santa Clara County Supervisor and MTC chair Dave Cortese noted, “Routes leading into or out of Silicon Valley and San Francisco dominate the Top 10, and they account for almost half of the congestion in the region.” But when the tech firms created their own private, non taxpayer financed shuttle bus system, government slowed it down and now only has about 10,000 people a day. It could be closer to 50,000, if government would get out of the way. Thought traffic couldn’t get worse? Bay Area freeway congestion surges, local agency says

Chris Rauber, San Francisco Business Times, 10/3/16



We’ve got a new winner in the freeway traffic gridlock wars.

The stretch from U.S. 101 northbound to eastbound I-80 — familiar to afternoon road warriors as the daunting path from the Hospital Curve to the Bay Bridge’s Yerba Buena Island tunnel — is now officially the most congested stretch of the Bay Area’s freeway system, slightly outpacing I-80 westbound, the former No. 1 spot for gnashing teeth, grabbing steering wheels and sending blood pressure soaring. That’s according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, which compiles the data each year.

An MTC map showing the Bay Area traffic spots that had the worst congestion rates in 2015.

New to the list of the Bay Area’s 10 most congested weekday freeway locations are I-680 southbound and I-280 northbound in Santa Clara County, during the morning commute, a nasty stretch from South Jackson Avenue to Foothill Expressway.

Other slow spots on the 2015 list, just released by the MTC, include various notorious and time-tested stretches of U.S. 101, I-80, I-880, I-680 and others.

The other big news from the latest MTC figures is that on some stretches, notably the westbound I-80 morning commute from Hercules and across the Bay Bridge to San Francisco, the traffic congestion literally never stops on weekdays, often lasting from 5:30 in the morning to nearly 8 p.m.

Politicians and other experts point out that a big part of the problem is the simple fact that the region’s jobs are primarily located in San Francisco and the Silicon Valley, while its affordable apartments, houses and condos are located far from the job centers. Meanwhile, insufficient investment in aging and existing public transit and little expansion of the public transit to new areas has left some commuters with no options, but to drive.

As a result, Santa Clara County Supervisor and MTC chair Dave Cortese noted, “Routes leading into or out of Silicon Valley and San Francisco dominate the Top 10, and they account for almost half of the congestion in the region.”

Really bad congestion — where traffic is moving at speeds of 35 miles per hour or less — “surged” 22 percent last year, according to MTC data, to an average 3.2 minutes per commuter per workday from 2.7 minutes a year earlier.

Some solutions that have been proposed — expanding mass transit, improving roads, expanding highways, employing better technology, and the like — are prohibitively expensive and getting them approved and implemented could be a lengthy process.