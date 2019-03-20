By

For the third time in a year, the unions are reminding the Administrators of the UC system and the taxpayers that they run the system—not the people. “However, there’s another issue here: whether, indeed, ultimate political power is vested in voters, or in officeholders. If governors and legislators can simply ignore the will of voters, or block them from making decisions politicians don’t like, then California becomes more autocratic and less small-d democratic. That’s the sort of thing that Third World dictators, such as Venezuela’s current despot, do. It’s the sort of thing that Democratic politicians routinely accuse Donald Trump of doing. It disrespects the people they purport to serve. Another reason to privatize the system—or at least end the corruption of union abuse of tax paid for facilities. What do you think?

Thousands of UC Research/Technical Workers Set to Strike

Posted by Contributing Editor, My News LA, 3/20/19

Thousands of University of California research and technical workers, joined in solidarity by thousands more healthcare and patient-care employees, will conduct a one-day strike at facilities across the state Wednesday amid contentious contract negotiations.

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to join the striking workers outside Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, one of many strike locations planned around California.

About 10,000 workers represented by the University Professional & Technical Employees, or UPTE, union are expected to walk picket lines. According to union officials, they are expected to be joined by about 5,000 UPTE-represented healthcare workers and potentially up to 27,000 patient-care technical and service workers represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union.

The union claims the UC’s latest wage-increase offer is less than half of what it gave workers represented by the California Nurses Association, and also included retirement cuts while rejecting overtime improvements and limitations on the use of part-time workers.

“It’s insulting for UC executives to continue to try to force us into accepting these offers,” UC San Diego information-technology worker David Carlos said in a statement released by the union. “It shows a profound lack of commitment to the institution as a whole. Research and technology drive UC’s greatness and the short-sighted attempt by UC executives to undermine and outsource career work will be felt by students, patients and the public at large.”

A university representative countered that the UPTE’s salary double-digit salary demands “are far beyond those given to other UC employees.”

“Since negotiations began in 2017, our offers have been fair and substantial, guaranteeing competitive wage increases and excellent benefits,” according to the university. “Meanwhile, UPTE leaders have neither presented a realistic counteroffer nor allow their members to vote on UC’s proposals.”