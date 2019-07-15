By

Imagine commercial and industrial property not covered by Prop. 13. Property taxes could go up as high as a politicians lie. That will make the property less valuable, less profit for the firms—some will go bankrupt. Jobs will be lost. Then families will be forced out of

State. Some companies will be forced to close or move out of State. That will force homeowners to sell—lowering the value of homes. Want an instant California Depression? Pass the Split Roll. Kills jobs, property value and suppresses capital being used in California. A trifecta for Socialists forcing more people out of the State or into dependence on government.

THE BUZZ: FIRST IN PLAYBOOK: THROWDOWN IN THE PROP 13 BATTLE

Carla Marinucci, Politicio, 7/15/19

— It’s on: California business leaders Monday are kicking off a statewide effort to defend the landmark 1973 property tax measure Prop. 13 from an already-qualified 2020 “split roll” ballot measure that aims to revise it.

The California Business Roundtable has launched FightforProp13.org, a campaign that executive director Rob Lapsley tells POLITICO will begin this week with direct mail targeted at Los Angeles voters — but soon expand statewide.

With 40 years having passed since the Howard Jarvis-fueled property tax revolution — and amid a new generation of voters whom polls show may be are increasingly hostile to it — “we see that there’s a glaring need for re-education around Prop. 13,” Lapsley said.

“The Roundtable has been fighting on all fronts to deal with taxpayer and business protections when it comes to taxes … and we are under assault in the face of a $21 billion surplus,” and $20 billion in general fund reserves, he said in an interview this week. “We need to stand up and fight for what protections we have left — and we’ve engaged from both a fundraising and a messaging standpoint.”

Lapsley wouldn’t say what the total campaign will cost — and won’t predict how much the business community will raise to fund it. But he promises the Business Roundtable will mount an aggressive effort to push back on the measure headed for the 2020 ballot, beginning with a direct-mail-intensive campaign that starts soon in Los Angeles. That’s the same strategy, he said, that helped drive the June defeat of Measure EE, a parcel tax measure aimed at raising $500 million for the Los Angeles Unified School District.

THE OTHER SIDE: The 2020 ballot measure to revise Prop. 13 is backed by Schools and Communities First, a coalition of good government, labor and civil rights groups, including the California Democratic Party and the League of Women Voters of California.

Polls suggest younger Californians, particularly millennials , aren’t nearly as supportive of Prop. 13 as their parents and grandparents. The landmark measure capped the property tax rate to 1 percent of assessed value at the time of purchase, and limits annual tax increases to a max of 2 percent until the property is sold. Critics have argued that formula has for decades slashed funding for schools and local governments — while allowing loopholes that have let wealthy homeowners and corporations sidestep their fair share of the tax burden.

“We’ve never said that Prop. 13 is perfect,’ ‘ says Lapsley, who says his coalition represents a wide range of California business interests. “We have said it is the one remaining factor that exists in this state that makes the difference from being able to afford a home — or not. And we have supported fixes to Prop. 13, if there are certain loopholes that need to be fixed.”

A poll earlier this year by PPIC reported that a majority of likely voters support the “split roll” revision, as did a Tulchin Research poll and a February PACE/USC Rossier Poll. But, even with progressives’ growing excitement about the campaign, there’s also been questions about considerable challenges regarding how the revision might be applied in California.

BOTTOM LINE: This will be a marquee 2020 ballot battle. Stay tuned.