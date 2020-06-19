By

Want no cash bail? Think criminals need to be put on the street rather than stay in jail? Believe that it is economics that create a criminal. Here you have a vile, vicious creep, arrested 101 times (not a typo) and still terrorizing the community. Unprovoked he hits a 92 year old woman. Was this a hate crime? Why isn’t it being investigated as such. If it were a white man hitting a 92 year old black woman, there would be riots until the guy was jailed for life. Why are people buying guns in record numbers? They know the police can no longer protect them. Does anyone, black or white feel safe on the streets today? Government on the local level has abdicated the safety of the community.

Thug Arrested For Punching 92-Year-Old Woman and Knocking Her to the Ground is a Convicted Sex Offender with Over 100 Prior Arrests!

By Cristina Laila, Gateway Pundit, 6/17/20





A 92-year-old woman was brutally knocked down in a random broad daylight attack in Manhattan last Friday.

The video was captured on security camera.

The 92-year-old woman was walking down the street with her walker when 31-year-old Rashid Brimmage walked by and punched her in the side of the face.

WATCH:

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know him? On 6/12 at 3:23 PM, on 3rd Avenue between 15th Street & 16th Street in Manhattan, he pushed a 92-year-old female to the ground causing her to strike her head on a fire hydrant. Have info? Call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/SjTltmuNbb

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 16, 2020

On Tuesday, NYPD announced Rashid Brimmage was arrested.

According to the New York Post, Rashid Brimmage is a convicted sex offender with over 100 prior arrests!

Police have collared the goon who knocked an elderly woman to the ground in a random attack — a convicted sex offender with more than 100 prior arrests, according to police and sources.

Police sources said cops recognized the attacker, who has had dozens of run-ins with law enforcement — including 101 arrests.