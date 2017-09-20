By

It used to be that violence on a campus was opposed by the students. Now, thanks to a study by a UCLA professor, for Brookings, we know that one of five students SUPPORT violence to silence the views that do not support. So, if you are a Republican supporting Trump, it is OK by 20% of the students to slug you in the face, break your knees and send you to a hospital. This is a mental sickness, a bigger epidemic than opioids. “University of California at Los Angeles professor and Brookings senior fellow John Villasenor released preliminary findings this week on the free exchange of ideas at universities. The scholar said his poll of 1,500 current undergraduate students at U.S. four-year colleges and universities was so “disturbing” that he wanted to “get some of the key results out into the public sphere immediately.” The wonder is that any education happens on a college campus, between the rallies, riots and hatred. Feel safe on a college campus? Only if you are high enough to ignore it.

Thugocracy rising: 19% of college students support violence to silence dissent, study shows

by Douglas Ernst, The Washington Times, 9/19/17

Early results from a Brookings Institution study on the First Amendment’s standing among college students foreshadow an ominous future for free speech rights.

University of California at Los Angeles professor and Brookings senior fellow John Villasenor released preliminary findings this week on the free exchange of ideas at universities. The scholar said his poll of 1,500 current undergraduate students at U.S. four-year colleges and universities was so “disturbing” that he wanted to “get some of the key results out into the public sphere immediately.”

“Freedom of expression is deeply imperiled on U.S. campuses,” the professor said Monday. “In fact, despite protestations to the contrary (often with statements like ‘we fully support the First Amendment, but…), freedom of expression is clearly not, in practice, available on many campuses, including many public campuses that have First Amendment obligations.”

Some questions included:

“Does the First Amendment protect hate speech?”

“A student group opposed to the speaker disrupts the speech by loudly and repeatedly shouting so that the audience cannot hear the speaker. Do you agree or disagree that the student group’s actions are acceptable?”

“A student group opposed to the speaker uses violence to prevent the speaker from speaking. Do you agree or disagree that the student group’s actions are acceptable?”