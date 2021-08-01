By

If at first you do not succeed, try and try again. For 18 months we have listened to experts like Dr. Lying Fauci, County and State Health Directors, crying politicians, being told we need masks, vaccines, lockdowns closed schools and churches. With the new spread of the India variant the real name of the virus, not the politically correct one), the experts are going to isolation, testing, masks and fear, all failures. This piece is written as satire—in fact, it is absolute truth—in todays world truth and facts are treated as jokes. That is why we are in the mess we are facing again.

To Defeat Delta Variant, Experts Recommend Doing All The Things That Didn’t Work The First Time

BabylonBee.com, 7/26/21

U.S.—To defeat the massive, scary, definitely world-ending wave of COVID being driven by the delta variant of the deadly, frightening disease you should remain afraid of for the rest of your life, experts are recommending we try all the things that didn’t work the first time.

From wearing masks and social distancing to locking everyone down and destroying the economy, experts are all suggesting that we just try the same things we did last time that didn’t work at all.

“We are going to lock down, wear masks, and social distance, all of which didn’t work, but hey. It’s worth trying again,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci in a television interview this morning. “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. That’s what they taught us in science school. Look at my lab coat. It’s white. Do you like it? It has pockets.”

The television anchor then assured Dr. Fauci that his pockets were very nice.

“Thanks. I also have the heartbeat thingy. I like to breathe on it to warm it up. Makes me look official and doctory and whatnot.”

At publishing time, experts had clarified that while we’re going to be doing the same things that didn’t work over and over again, we’re going to be doing them harder this time.