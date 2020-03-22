To-Go Cocktails Legalized in California–Permanently Legalize!!

By

Another crazy law has been exposed and suspended due to the Wuhan virus. Why shouldn't bars and restaurants sell "to go" alcoholic drinks? If you can buy a bottle at a grocery store, beer and wine at a convenience store, why not get a burger and beer to go from a restaurant. Isn't it time to end crazy, financially abusive laws—laws meant to help an industry and harm another? "To-go cocktails are now legal in California, at least temporarily. So decreed the state's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, or ABC, on Friday, just one of many rules being relaxed to enable the restaurant and alcohol industries to better weather the COVID-19 storm. Let's go after all these abusive regulations—even if we have to use a disease as an excuse to do the right thing.

To-Go Cocktails Legalized in California

By Matt Kettmann, Independent, 3/20/20





To-go cocktails are now legal in California, at least temporarily. So decreed the state’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, or ABC, on Friday, just one of many rules being relaxed to enable the restaurant and alcohol industries to better weather the COVID-19 storm.

“This regulatory relief is designed to support the alcoholic beverage industry in its efforts to assist California in slowing the spread of the virus while assisting the industry in dealing with the economic challenges it is facing as a result,” explained the ABC in its notice. “The Department has carefully considered the public’s health, safety, and welfare in providing this relief, and the Department has concluded that none of these measures, exercised on a temporary basis, will jeopardize the public’s health, safety, or welfare.”

To-go cocktails can only be sold by “bona fide eating places” when in conjunction with pickup or delivery meals. The temporary rules also apply to beer and wine, whether pre-packaged or by the glass. Drinks can now be sold in this manner via a drive-through window as well.

Additionally, craft distillers are now allowed to sell direct to consumers via delivery, and all alcohol producers can now accept cash at the time of delivery, which had been prohibited. (Delivered alcohol had to be paid for in advance before.)

The other relaxed rules focus a number of business-to-business transactions, enabling goods to flow more freely across the usually very regulated producer-wholesaler-retailer network.

Read the entire order here.