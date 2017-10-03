By

Even non-profits are feeling the pinch of working in California. Toyota and many other large firms have moved out of the former Golden State. Now, the iconic Toastmasters International will move from Orange County to Colorado. While 180 jobs are lost, this is a symbol of the high taxes and housing costs and corruption Sacramento radical government causing firms to leave California. “Members attending the group’s annual international convention in August in Washington, D.C., passed a proposal to lift a requirement that its headquarters be based in California. More than 97 percent of delegates supported the decision to move, The Los Angeles Times reported. Toastmasters Chief Executive Daniel Rex, who called the move “deeply emotional,” said the costs of operating in Orange County were a major consideration in the move. The company employs about 180 people. Toastmasters reportedly already has several potential sites in Denver and will likely buy property. “When you look at the availability of workers, when you look at the cost of commerce and real estate, this is something that makes sense,” Rex told the Times.” Think the confused Guv Brown cares? But he doesn’t even know. Sad.



Toastmasters moving HQ out of California, cites cost of doing business

By Anne Stych, L.A. Biz, 9/12/17

Toastmasters International will sell its headquarters building in Rancho Santa Margarita and move to Denver in 2018, according to reports.

Members attending the group’s annual international convention in August in Washington, D.C., passed a proposal to lift a requirement that its headquarters be based in California. More than 97 percent of delegates supported the decision to move, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Toastmasters Chief Executive Daniel Rex, who called the move “deeply emotional,” said the costs of operating in Orange County were a major consideration in the move. The company employs about 180 people.

Toastmasters reportedly already has several potential sites in Denver and will likely buy property.

“When you look at the availability of workers, when you look at the cost of commerce and real estate, this is something that makes sense,” Rex told the Times.

Toastmasters, which aims to help members improve their speaking and leadership skills, was founded in Santa Ana in 1924 and has had its headquarters in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, since 1990.

The nonprofit group has more than 345,000 members in nearly 16,000 clubs spanning 142 countries with its highest growth been outside of North America, with expansion to Cameroon, the Dominican Republic, Gambia, Malta and Tanzania.

“Our expansion is global,” Rex told the Times. “We’re extending our brand, our mission, our values. We’re working to unite people simply through speech.”