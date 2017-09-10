Today is 9/11—a Day for Remembrance, Renewal and Return to Freedom

By

For the past 48 hours every cable station and many of the networks have been 24.7 with stories of Hurricane Irma—truly an historic event. Missing over the weekend, due to the monopoly of Irma, is a mention that today is 16 anniversary of the attack on New York and Washington, with a plane going down in Pennsylvania, on its way to Washington. Thousands dies, hundreds of thousands of lives were changed—and America officially entered a War. Sadly, Congress has refused to recognize the War—instead bickering on how not to kill off the terrorists. Obama went so far, as President to have an APOLOGY tour of the Middle East, explaining why he understood that the terrorists had good reasons to kill Americans and freedom around the world. Below is a full explanation of the 9/11 Memorial in New York. Two years ago, I visited the museum and site. Hundreds were waiting line line—almost every person had tears in the eyes before the end of the tore. They, and I were not only crying for those that lost their lives—but for the War we are in today. We must use this horrible event to renew our resolve to bring Freedom back to the United States and the world. I wish the Anitfa would visit the Memorial—maybe they would understand they are acting as an extension of Castro/Putin and ISIS. They are the American terrorists—and activing savagely on our campuses. On Thursday, Sept. 14, watch as they try to burn down Cal Berkeley—for the “crime” of allowing a Jewish-American Ben Shapiro promote freedom in this nation. Shame on Guv Brown for saying nothing—his silence is acceptance and consent for the violence.

National September 11 Memorial & Museum

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia, 9/11/17

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum (also known as the 9/11 Memorial and 9/11 Memorial Museum) are a memorial and museum in New York City commemorating the September 11, 2001 attacks, which killed 2,977 victims, and the World Trade Center bombing of 1993, which killed six.[4] The memorial is located at the World Trade Center site, the former location of the Twin Towers that were destroyed during the September 11 attacks. It is operated by a non-profit corporation whose mission is to raise funds for, program, own, and operate the memorial and museum at the World Trade Center site.

A memorial was planned in the immediate aftermath of the attacks and destruction of the World Trade Center for the victims, including those involved in rescue operations.[5] The winner of the World Trade Center Site Memorial Competition was Israeli architect Michael Arad of Handel Architects, a New York- and San Francisco-based firm. Arad worked with landscape-architecture firm Peter Walker and Partners on the design, creating a forest of trees with two square pools in the center where the Twin Towers stood.[6] In August 2006, the World Trade Center Memorial Foundation and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey began heavy construction on the memorial and museum.[7] The design is consistent with the original Daniel Libeskind master plan, which called for the memorial to be 30 feet (9.1 m) below street level—originally 70 feet (21 m)—in a plaza, and was the only finalist to disregard Libeskind’s requirement that the buildings overhang the footprints of the Twin Towers. The World Trade Center Memorial Foundation was renamed the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in 2007.[8]

On September 11, 2011, a dedication ceremony commemorating the tenth anniversary of the attacks was held at the memorial. It opened to the public the following day; the museum was dedicated on May 15, 2014 and opened on May 21. Three months after its opening, the memorial had been visited by over a million people.[9] In 2012, the 9/11 Tribute Center collaborated with the 9/11 Memorial to offer private tours, which are hosted by family members of victims, first responders, and survivors.

Fundraising

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum conducts a “cobblestone campaign”, in which a contributor may sponsor a cobblestone or paver which will line the Memorial Plaza. Donors are recognized on the Memorial’s website.[13] When it is completed, a donor will be able to locate their cobblestone or paver by entering their name at a kiosk on the Memorial Plaza.[14] In 2008 the Memorial conducted two holiday cobblestone campaigns: the first for Father’s Day, and the second for the December holiday season.[15][16]

On September 9, 2011, Secretary Shaun Donovan of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development said that the department had given $329 million to the September 11 Memorial and Museum through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant program.[17] According to CNN, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey dropped its claim that the 9/11 Memorial and Museum Foundation owed it $300 million in construction costs in return for “financial oversight of the museum and memorial”.[18]

Senator Daniel Inouye of Hawaii sponsored S.1537, the National September 11 Memorial and Museum Act of 2011, which would provide $20 million in federal funds annually toward the Memorial’s operating budget (about one-third of its total budget). The legislation was presented to the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on October 19, 2011.[19] In return for federal funding S.1537 would authorize the Secretary of the Interior to accept the donation by the memorial’s board of directors of title to the National September 11 Memorial, contingent on agreement by the board, the governors of New York and New Jersey, the Mayor of New York and the Secretary of the Interior. On October 19, 2011 William D. Shaddox of the National Park Service voiced concerns to the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources about the agency’s ability to provide the funds required by S.1537, testifying that NPS ownership of a property over which it would not have operational and administrative control (as stipulated by S.1537) was unprecedented.[20]

Memorial

History

Planning

Mission statement

The Memorial Mission:

Remember and honor the thousands of innocent men, women, and children murdered by terrorists in the horrific attacks of February 26, 1993 and September 11, 2001.

Respect this place made sacred through tragic loss.

Recognize the endurance of those who survived, the courage of those who risked their lives to save others, and the compassion of all who supported us in our darkest hours.

May the lives remembered, the deeds recognized, and the spirit reawakened be eternal beacons, which reaffirm respect for life, strengthen our resolve to preserve freedom, and inspire an end to hatred, ignorance and intolerance.

National September 11 Memorial & Museum at the World Trade Center: About Us, Mission Statements

Formerly the World Trade Center Memorial Foundation, the National September 11 Memorial & Museum was formed as a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation to raise funds and manage the memorial’s planning and construction. Its board of directors met for the first time on January 4, 2005, and it reached its first-phase capital-fundraising goal ($350 million) in April 2008. This money and additional funds raised will be used to build the memorial and museum and endow the museum.

In 2003, the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation launched the World Trade Center Site Memorial Competition, an international competition to design a memorial at the World Trade Center site to commemorate the lives lost on 9/11. Individuals and teams from around the world submitted design proposals.[21] On November 19, 2003, the thirteen-member jury selected eight finalists.[21] Reflecting Absence, designed by Michael Arad and Peter Walker, was chosen as the winning design on January 6, 2004.[22] It consists of a field of trees interrupted by two large, recessed pools, the footprints of the Twin Towers. The deciduous trees (swamp white oaks)[23] are arranged in rows and form informal clusters, clearings and groves. The park is at street level, above the Memorial Museum.[24] The names of the victims of the attacks (including those from the Pentagon, American Airlines Flight 77, United Airlines Flight 93, and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing) are inscribed on the parapets surrounding the waterfalls[25] in an arrangement of “meaningful adjacencies”.[26] A portion of the slurry wall originally designed to hold back the Hudson River, about half of what Daniel Libeskind originally wanted to preserve,[27] is maintained in the museum. On January 14, 2004, the final design for the World Trade Center site memorial was unveiled at a press conference in Federal Hall National Memorial.[21]

As mandated by the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation (LMDC), the World Trade Center Memorial Foundation owns, operates and finances the Reflecting Absence Memorial

and the Museum. John C. Whitehead, chair of the LMDC and the foundation, announced his resignation in May 2006 and was replaced at the LMDC by former president Kevin Rampe. New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg replaced Whitehead as chair of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. Foundation executive committee chair Thomas S. Johnson said on May 9, 2006:

“ The decision was made to not actively pursue new fund-raising efforts until complete clarity can be achieved with respect to the design and costs of the project. Cost concerns emerged publicly last week with the disclosure of an estimate by the construction manager, Lend Lease Group, that the memorial and museum would cost $672 million and that it would take a total of at least $973 million to fully develop the memorial setting with a cooling plant, roadways, sidewalks, utilities and stabilized foundation walls. An estimate earlier this year put the cost of the memorial and memorial museum at $494 million.[28] ”

On May 26, 2006, Gretchen Dykstra resigned as president and chief executive officer of the World Trade Center Foundation.[29] The current president and CEO of the foundation, Joseph C. Daniels, was appointed in October 2006.[30] The memorial projects were toned down, and the budget was cut to $530 million.[31] Construction of the memorial began in August 2006 and, despite delays, the National September 11 Memorial & Museum was confident that it would be completed by September 11, 2011.[32]

Construction

On March 13, 2006, construction workers arrived at the WTC site to begin work on the Reflecting Absence design. Relatives of the victims and other concerned citizens gathered to protest the new memorial that day, saying that it should be built above ground. The president of the memorial foundation said that family members were consulted and formed a consensus in favor of the design, and work would continue as planned.[33][34] In May, estimated construction costs for the Memorial were reported to have risen to over $1 billion.[35] Mayor Michael Bloomberg said, “There’s just not an unlimited amount of money that we can spend on a memorial. Any figure higher than $500 million would be inappropriate.”[36]

In 2006, at the request of Bloomberg and Governor George Pataki, builder Frank Sciame performed a month-long analysis which included input from victims’ families, the lower Manhattan business and residential communities, architects and members of the memorial-competition jury. The analysis recommended design changes which kept the memorial and museum within a $500 million budget.[37][38]

In July 2008, the Survivors’ Staircase was lowered to bedrock, making it the first artifact to be moved into the museum. By the end of August, the footings and foundations were completed. On September 2 construction workers raised the 7,700-pound (3,500 kg) first column for the memorial, near the footprint of the North Tower.[39] By then, about 70 percent of the construction contracts were awarded or ready to award. A total of 9,100 short tons (8,300 t) of steel were installed at the memorial site.[40] By April 2010 the reflecting pools were fully framed in steel, and 85 percent of the concrete had been poured. By April 22, workers had begun installation of the granite coating for the reflecting pools. By June the North Pool’s granite coating was completed, and workers had begun granite installation in the South Pool. In July, the first soil shipments arrived at the site, and in August workers began planting trees on the memorial plaza. The swamp white oaks can reach 60 to 80 feet (18 to 24 m) at maturity, live from 300 to 350 years, and their autumn leaves are gold-colored. The “Survivor Tree” is a callery pear which survived the devastation and was kept for replanting.[41] In September, workers reinstalled two tridents salvaged from the Twin Towers.

In November 2010, workers began testing the North Pool waterfall, and construction progressed through early 2011. In March installation of glass panels on the museum pavilion’s façade began, and in May workers began testing the South Pool waterfall. Most of the memorial was finished in time for the 10th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, with the museum planned for completion one year later. By September 2, 243 trees were planted at the site and eight more were planted in the days before the memorial opened. By then, both pools were completed and the waterfalls were tested daily.

On September 12, 2011, one day after the 10th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, the memorial opened to the public with a lengthy set of rules and regulations approved by the foundation’s board of directors. The period from September 11, 2011 to May 25, 2014 was known as the “interim operating period”, when the memorial was surrounded by construction of neighboring World Trade Center projects; the fence was taken down on May 25, 2014.[42]

Design

In January 2004, Reflecting Absence, by architect Michael Arad and landscape architect Peter Walker, was selected from 5,201 entries from 63 countries as the winner of the LMDC’s design competition. Two 1-acre (4,000 m2) pools with the largest man-made waterfalls in the United States comprise the footprints of the Twin Towers, symbolizing the loss of life and the physical void left by the attacks. The waterfalls are intended to mute the sounds of the city, making the site a contemplative sanctuary. Landscape architect Peter Walker planted many parts of the memorial with white oaks.[43] Almost 400 sweet gum and swamp white oak trees fill the remaining 6 acres (24,000 m2) of the Memorial Plaza, enhancing the site’s reflective nature.[44]

Pedestrian simulations tested the memorial’s design. The pedestrian-modeling program Legion was used to simulate visitor utilization of the space, and its design was tweaked to prevent bottlenecks.[45] The fountain was engineered by Delta Fountains.[46]

Arrangement of the victims’ names

The names of the deceased people on 9/11 in the National September 11 Museum’s South Pool

The names of 2,983 victims are inscribed on 76 bronze plates attached to the parapets of the walls of the memorial pools:[47] 2,977 killed in the September 11 attacks and six killed in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. The names are arranged according to an algorithm, creating “meaningful adjacencies” based on relationships—proximity at the time of the attacks, company or organization affiliations (for those working at the World Trade Center or the Pentagon) and in response to about 1,200 requests from family members. Software by Local Projects[48] implemented the arrangement.[49]

The names of the employees and visitors in the North Tower (WTC 1), the passengers and crew of American Airlines Flight 11 (which struck the North Tower), and the employees and a visitor of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing are around the perimeter of the North Pool. The names of the employees and visitors in the South Tower (WTC 2), the passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 175 (which struck the South Tower), the employees, visitors, and bystanders in the immediate vicinity of the North and South Towers, the first responders who died during rescue operations, the passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93 (which crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania) and American Airlines Flight 77 (which struck the Pentagon), and the employees at the Pentagon are around the perimeter of the South Pool.[50] Company names are not included, but company employees and visitors are listed together. Passengers on the four flights are listed under their flight numbers, and first responders with their units.

The process for arranging the names was finalized in a 2006 agreement, replacing an earlier plan to arrange the names randomly. According to Edith Lutnick (executive director of the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund), “Your loved ones’ names are surrounded by the names of those they sat with, those they worked with, those they lived with and, very possibly, those they died with.”[51]

The six adult victims of the 1993 bombing are memorialized on Panel N-73 at the North Pool.[52] The phrase “and her unborn child” follows the names of ten pregnant women who died on 9/11 and one who died in the 1993 attack.[53]

The Survivor Tree

A callery pear tree recovered from the rubble at the World Trade Center site in October 2001 was later called the “Survivor Tree”.[54][55] When the 8-foot (2.4 m)-tall tree was recovered,[56] it was badly burned and had one living branch.[54] The tree had been planted during the 1970s near buildings four and five, in the vicinity of Church Street.[57] Memorial president Joe Daniels described it as “a key element of the memorial plaza’s landscape.”[54]

In November 2001, the tree was moved by the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation to the Arthur Ross Nursery in Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx for care. It was then replanted in the Bronx on November 11, 2001.[58] The tree was not expected to survive, but it showed signs of new growth the following spring.[55] Although the national memorial team planned to include the Survivor Tree, its location was unknown at the time.[58]

Still under the care of the Bronx nursery, the tree was replanted without significant damage in March 2010 after it was uprooted by a storm.[57] After the replanting, Mayor Michael Bloomberg said: “Again, we and the tree refused to throw in the towel. We replanted the tree, and it bounced back immediately.”[54]

The Survivor Tree has become a symbol of hope and rebirth; according to Arthur Ross Nursery manager Richie Cabo, “It represents all of us.”[55] In an August 29, 2011 Port Authority press release (after Hurricane Irene), Daniels said: “True to its name, the Survivor Tree is standing tall at the Memorial.”[59] Keating Crown (a survivor of the attacks) said, “It reminds us all of the capacity of the human spirit to persevere.”[55] A Place of Remembrance: Official Book of the National September 11 Memorial describes the tree as “a reminder of the thousands of survivors who persevered after the attacks.”[60]

In December 2010, the tree, then 30 feet (9.1 m) tall,[55] was returned to the World Trade Center site in a ceremony attended by Bloomberg, city officials[56] (including Parks and Recreation Commissioner Adrian Benepe and Port Authority executive director Chris Ward), survivors and rescue workers.[55][56] Although the tree is a prominent part of the memorial,[61] six other “survivor trees” have been planted near New York City Hall and the Manhattan end of the Brooklyn Bridge. Of these survivor trees, three are callery pears and three are little-leaf lindens.[62]