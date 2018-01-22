By

Is Amazon going to be the biggest union busting company in the nation? Is Amazon going to bust the unions $15 minimum wage job killing efforts? The answer to both is yes. Amazon has opened a grocery store in Seattle that has no cashiers and no workers to be seen. How does the SEIU organize a computer? Can the Seattle wage cops demand the robots and computers get paid minimum wage and have a vacation? Imagine a store where shoplifting is recorded on computer and several camera’s—then when you leave an alarm goes off—or your credit card is charged for the items you thought you were stealing. “The online retailer announced Amazon Go in December 2016, opening its single location to Amazon employees only. Customers have to scan the Amazon Go app on a turnstile-like entryway before they can go into the store and shop. Once inside, customers can pick up any items they want—food, drinks, essential items, and even alcohol—and leave when they wish, without standing in a checkout line or interacting with a cashier. One of the few store employees will have to check your ID if you purchase alcohol, but otherwise you can leave when you’ve finished shopping and your Amazon account will be billed for the items you chose.” As you watch Fox Business News or CNN or the other media, the issue of unions and minimum wage never made it into this story. Can not wait till this hits the mainstream grocery stores—no more dirty looks from cashiers and workers, angry a union is stealing from their paycheck.

Today’s the day you can go to Amazon Go—a store with no queues and no cash

Until now, only Amazon employees could use the high-tech, hyper-convenient store.

Valentina Palladino, ARS Technica, 1/22/2018,

After over a year of testing, Amazon will open its convenience store with no checkout queues and no cashiers, dubbed Amazon Go, to the public. The allure of Amazon Go is customers’ ability to enter the store, put their items into their own shopping bags, and walk out. Amazon Go has no human cashiers to interact with, as all transactions are made wirelessly through the Amazon Go app and your Amazon account.

The online retailer announced Amazon Go in December 2016, opening its single location to Amazon employees only. Customers have to scan the Amazon Go app on a turnstile-like entryway before they can go into the store and shop. Once inside, customers can pick up any items they want—food, drinks, essential items, and even alcohol—and leave when they wish, without standing in a checkout line or interacting with a cashier. One of the few store employees will have to check your ID if you purchase alcohol, but otherwise you can leave when you’ve finished shopping and your Amazon account will be billed for the items you chose.

Amazon Go works thanks to an outfitting of special cameras, shelf sensors, and the company’s computer vision system that together monitor your actions in the store as well as the movement of items on shelves. The technology isn’t fool-proof, though, and it can get confused when the store is crowded or when items get misplaced in the store. According to a Recode report, these instances pushed back the debut of Amazon Go to the public. The company originally planned to open the Seattle location of Amazon Go to the public early last year.

While Amazon yet hasn’t announced plans to expand Amazon Go to other cities (or build it into existing stores like Whole Foods), that’s likely the intended plan, as Amazon is looking for ways to more directly take on brick-and-mortar retail. The hope is that increasing the convenience factor of the typical convenience store model by making it quicker and easier to “enter, buy, and go” will draw in new customers.

