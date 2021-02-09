By

When it was decided that Tom Brady was going to be the quarterback for one team in the Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes was the other, there was no need for a game to be played. Because it is black history month, no white quarterback had the right to win. I am confused, the why do these bigots approved of the NFL giving millions of dollars to Planned Parenthood for the purpose of killing black babies—in Black History Month? “If Tom Brady beats Patrick Mahomes during Black History Month then we have to double whatever we’re demanding from reparations — Zito (@_Zeets) February 8, 2021 There is no world where I’m rooting for Tom Brady to win a Super Bowl during Black History Month — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) February 7, 2021 Tom Brady winning during black history month is so racist — Jizzy 😇❣️ (@jizzycostello) February 8, 2021” When will the racism end?

Tom Brady Called ‘Racist’ on Social Media for Winning Super Bowl During Black History Month

By Matt Margolis, PJ Media, 2/8/21

Many watched Tom Brady lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The game marked the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory and Tom Brady’s seventh. Brady’s epic accomplishment has earned him the title of the greatest quarterback of all time, but many on Twitter appeared to have been triggered by Brady’s victory.

Brady is no stranger to criticism, of course. Last week, Nancy Armour attacked him in USA Today for not only being white, but for his apparent support for Donald Trump. Now, Twitter users are calling his victory over Patrick Mahomes “racist” … because it happened during Black History Month.

