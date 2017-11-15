Tom Steyer Funds Non-Profits That SUE Oil Companies

By

Here is how the radical Left operates. The ultra rich finance anti-capitalism legal efforts, through non-profits they start and control. Then when asked about it, turn into Bill and Hillary, lie about it and blame everyone else. In this case, Tom Steyer, who thinks Trump should be impeached because the President follows the Constitution and is not afraid to tell the truth—like it or not—is at the same time financing an impeachment movement, and trying to kill off oil companies. Which if he is successful, forces us to use very expensive alternative energy—the poor and middle class go into poverty. Steyer? He is worth $1.61 billion—he can afford expensive energy. “But records obtained by DailyMail.com show that two principals in Steyer’s non-profit group NextGen were briefed in 2015 on the secret strategy behind the legal campaign, which has launched lawsuits against the oil industry in multiple states and cities. NextGen Chief Operation Officer Dan Lashof and the group’s attorney David Weiskopf received a confidential March 9, 2015 memo outlining the legal strategy. The memo, obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, was sent by the organizer behind the legal campaign, activist attorney Matt Pawa. Billionaire Tom Steyer has denied involvement in state-level efforts to bring class action lawsuits against oil companies, despite his links to early efforts in the campaign.” Click on the headline below to see the memo’s proving the conniving of Steyer and his radical buddies. Too bad we can’t impeach Steyer—he holds no office—though is thinking of running for Senate against Feinstein, President against Trump—or Supreme Leader of the World, by declaration. He needs his meds.

EXCLUSIVE: Billionaire Democratic donor funding $10 million campaign to impeach Trump is linked to national lawsuits against oil companies through memo to his environmental nonprofit group

Billionaire Tom Steyer has denied involvement in state-level efforts to bring class action lawsuits against oil companies

However, his environmental non-profit group NextGen was briefed in a 2015 memo on the strategy, which saw several lawsuits filed in multiple states

Steyer is actively campaigning for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, pledging to spend $10m in advertisements calling for his removal from office

The 60-year-old hedge fund manager is an environmental activist and is also rumored as a primary challenger to Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein

Steyer, who is worth $1.61 billion, was the single largest political donor in America during the 2016 election. He contributed a total of $66.3 million

He is rumored to be running for Senate

By Alana Goodman For Dailymail.com, 11/13/17

A Democratic mega-donor who is campaigning to impeach Donald Trump was linked to early efforts in a class action legal campaign against the oil industry, according to documents obtained by DailyMail.com.

Tom Steyer, a California billionaire hedge fund manager and environmental activist who is also rumored as a primary challenger to Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, has denied involvement in state-level efforts to bring class action lawsuits against oil companies.

But records obtained by DailyMail.com show that two principals in Steyer’s non-profit group NextGen were briefed in 2015 on the secret strategy behind the legal campaign, which has launched lawsuits against the oil industry in multiple states and cities.

NextGen Chief Operation Officer Dan Lashof and the group’s attorney David Weiskopf received a confidential March 9, 2015 memo outlining the legal strategy.

The memo, obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, was sent by the organizer behind the legal campaign, activist attorney Matt Pawa.

Billionaire Tom Steyer has denied involvement in state-level efforts to bring class action lawsuits against oil companies, despite his links to early efforts in the campaign

Steyer, 60, is actively campaigning for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, pledging to fund $10m in advertisements calling for his removal from office

The memo is marked ‘privileged and confidential,’ and indicates that Steyer’s organization NextGen was closely involved in early strategy discussions.

Since 2016, Oakland, San Francisco and New York have all pursued lawsuits against major oil companies related to greenhouse gas production.

In September, San Francisco announced it would sue oil giants BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon and Shell.

The announcement came several months after Steyer, a major political donor, contributed $30,000 to the mayor of San Francisco Ed Lee late last year.

The San Francisco lawsuit – which is modeled on prior class action campaigns against the Tobacco and asbestos industries – would require the oil companies to pay for infrastructure projects that San Francisco claims it needs to ease the impacts of climate change.

That lawsuit tracks closely with a legal strategy sent from Pawa to the attorneys working for Steyer in 2015.

The memo ‘summarizes a potential legal case against major fossil fuel corporations for their contributions to California’s injuries from global warming.’

It proposes class action suits against oil companies based on California’s ‘public nuisance’ laws. The proposal said it would seek to hold oil companies responsible for rising sea levels resulting from greenhouse gas emissions.

The memo proposes class action suits against oil companies based on California’s ‘public nuisance’ laws. The proposal said it would seek to hold oil companies responsible for rising sea levels resulting from greenhouse gas emissions

It says the corporations should be asked to pay for ‘massive infrastructure changes’ that California would need to deal with the water level changes.

This is the same strategy used in San Francisco’s lawsuit filed in September. The city attorney was also joined by Pawa during the press conference announcing the lawsuit.

The San Francisco suit claims BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon and Shell have ‘contributed to the creation of a public nuisance in San Francisco, and the San Francisco City Attorney has the right and authority to seek an abatement of that nuisance on behalf of the People of the State of California.’

It demands that the companies set up an ‘abatement fund’ that would ‘provide for infrastructure in San Francisco necessary for the People to adapt to global warming impacts such as sea level rise.’

The 2015 strategy memo acknowledges that judges would be reluctant to impose joint liability on oil companies for greenhouse gas emissions.

It notes that even the ‘largest contributor to Global Warming’ – which it claims is Chevron – ‘is responsible for just 5 percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions.’

‘Judges naturally will shy away from imposing joint and several liability for large monetary damages on defendants that are responsible for single digit percentages of the harm,’ said the memo.

But the memo argues that climate change activists would not have to actually win the lawsuit in order to damage the oil industry.

Steyer, who is worth $1.61 billion, was the single largest political donor in America during the 2016 election. He contributed a total of $66.3 million, making him the largest donor to the Democratic Party

It claimed that ‘simply proceeding to the discovery phase of a global warming case’ – during which the oil corporations would be required to turn over internal documents – ‘would be significant’ for activists.

‘Industry has withheld for years documents regarding their involvement in a campaign of deception and denial,’ said the memo.

‘Just obtaining such documents gave the Tobacco litigation an unstoppable momentum, here to obtaining industry documents would be a remarkable achievement that would advance the case and the cause.’

NextGen declined to comment on the memo or say whether Steyer has discussed the lawsuit with officials in San Francisco. But the group seemed to distance itself from the San Francisco campaign even as it said it hopes the effort is successful.

‘Corporate polluters have put their profits ahead of Americans’ health and safety, causing long-term damage to the Bay Area and its residents,’ said a NextGen spokesperson.

‘While NextGen America has not been involved in the current lawsuit, we were proud to help hold corporate polluters accountable for their destructive actions.’

Steyer also did not respond to request for comment. Steyer faced questions last year about whether he was connected to a similar legal challenge against the oil industry filed by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

In September 2016, the New York Post obtained an email showing that New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was trying to set up a phone call with Steyer to discuss political contributions to a ‘governor’ race in the context of the state’s oil industry lawsuit.

‘Eric Schneiderman would like to have a call with Tom regarding support for his race for governor . . . regarding Exxon case,’ said the email, which was sent by Steyer’s lawyer to his scheduler.

In September, San Francisco announced it would sue oil giants BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon, and Shell. The announcement came several months after Steyer, a major political donor, contributed $30,000 to the mayor of San Francisco Ed Lee (pictured) late last year

The email raised questions about whether Schneiderman had plans to run for New York governor in 2018 – and whether his decision to take on Big Oil was connected to political donations.

After the email was published, Steyer denied any involvement in the oil industry lawsuit, telling Politico he was ‘definitely not pushing this thing’ and was ‘not a part of this effort.’

Schneiderman denied that the email indicated that he was interested in running for governor.

After the Post story, a watchdog group submitted a public information request for emails between Steyer’s office and Schneiderman’s office.

Although public records logs indicate there were multiple conversations between the two camps in 2015, Schneiderman’s office has not released the emails, citing ‘law enforcement’ exemptions to public records laws.

Steyer, who is worth $1.61 billion and founded the hedge fund Farallon Capital, was the single largest political donor in America during the 2016 election.

He contributed a total of $66.3 million during the cycle, making him the largest donor to the Democratic Party. He is also behind a public campaign to impeach President Trump, pouring $10 million into ads for the effort last week.

The ‘Need to Impeach’ campaign has been collecting signatures on a petition calling for the president’s impeachment.

Steyer claimed it has been signed by 1.9 million people so far. The campaign has stoked a public feud between Steyer and Trump, with the president calling the environmental activist ‘wacky’ and ‘unhinged.’

Trump has claimed that Steyer ‘never wins elections.’ But a 2010 campaign to defeat Prop. 23, an initiative to suspend landmark global warming legislation in California, that Steyer put $5 million of his own money toward defeating went down by a more than 20-point margin

The California billionaire has said he will dump at least $10 million into a national television advertising campaign against the Republican president, causing this response from Trump

‘Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections!’ wrote Trump on Twitter on October 27.

The billionaire hedge fund manager has a long history of environmental philanthropy. He was one of the main backers behind the campaign to stop the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline in 2014, and funds an array of environmental causes through his advocacy group NextGen America.

Steyer recently sparked rumors that he might run for the senate seat currently held by Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California.

He took a swipe at Feinstein in October, a few months after the 84-year-old said people should have ‘patience’ with Trump and give him a chance.

Feinstein announced that she would run for a fifth senate term last month. The next day, Steyer sent a letter to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee declaring that ‘this is not a time for “patience” and demanding steps to impeach Trump.

‘Donald Trump is not fit for office,’ wrote Steyer. ‘It is clear for all to see that there is zero reason to believe he can be a good president.’

An unnamed associate of Steyer’s also told the Sacramento Bee that the billionaire is ‘seriously’ considering a run for the senate seat.