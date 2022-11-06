Top 10 Reasons People Are Still Voting For Democrats

Tomorrow is the day those who hate, love taxes on others, are incoherent about health care and the climate. No sense of opposition to crime—domestic or foreign. You have the supporters of riots and looting, druggies along with those who believe every male is really a female and females are really males—totally confused people.

The good news is that not as many people are confused in 2022 and will vote Republican instead of Democrat.

“To convince others that they aren’t Christian Nationalists: They’re one of the “good” Christians.

They live in Chicago and a stray bullet punched right through the “D” side of the ballot: It happens far too often.

Their covid booster made them do it: Once the signal gets sent out, they have no other choice.”