Too bad the staff and faculty in Oxford, Michigan were not allowed o bring a gun to the classroom. Instead the students and teachers were sitting ducks for a crazy kid—now three are dead thanks to the refusal of the School Board to allow teachers to protect the students.

Top 8 Reasons You Absolutely DON’T Need A Gun

BabylonBee.com, 11/26/21

Are you thinking about buying a gun? Ew. What’s wrong with you? Gross! Just… ew. Guns are very problematic, and so are the people who use them. You don’t need one. Here’s why.

#1) You can always count on the police to protect you: That’s just a fact. Police are proven 100% effective at protecting innocent people!

#2) There’s no evidence to suggest the government would ever overstep and try to take away your rights: A government has literally never done this. Don’t be so paranoid!

#3) Guns make journalists wet their pants: If you live near a journalist and he hears you own a gun, he may wet his pants. You don’t want something like that on your conscience.

#4) Guns are NOT cool and awesome and fun to shoot and useful for protection: Just trust us on this. We’re journalists.

#5) Criminals have guns and use them to do bad things: You don’t want to be like a criminal, do you?

#6) Nobody’s going to break into your house when there’s plenty of free stuff to loot at Target: Relax. Seriously.

#7) Your much manlier neighbor already has a gun: You can just borrow his if you really need it!

#8) Gun handling is best left to the professionals: Like Alec Baldwin.

So do the world a favor and DON’T buy a gun. Don’t visit an online store for a fantastic deal on a firearm. Just don’t.