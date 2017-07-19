By

Fake News galore. Trump Derangement Syndrome is alive, well and growing. Trump talks to Putin at a dinner, with 18 other heads of State and their spouses, and the media goes kooks. “Natalia Veselnitskaya’s chaperone was retired Representative Ronald Dellums. Ronald Dellums is the former mayor of Oakland, California and a thirteen term member of the US House of Representatives. Dellums escorted Veselnitskaya to a dinner party at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington DC. Ron Dellums is a huge Hillary Clinton supporter. The former lawmaker backed Hillary Clinton over Barack Obama in 2007.” Why isn’t Dellums an open supporter of Fidel Castro and other totalitarians being called to testify? This is a meeting that lasted twenty minutes, with one participant on the phone most of the time and another leaving after seven minutes. Why didn’t Donald Trump Jr. or Paul Manafort report the meeting? Because they are not government officials. If you went to the United Nations and spoke with a Russian delegate, would you have to report it? Maddow, the CNN crew and the rest need to get another line of work since they no longer report facts or the news—maybe they can catch on with McDonalds?

Breaking: TOP HILLARY SUPPORTER Was Russian Lawyer Veselnitskaya’s Chaperone in Washington DC

Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 7/13/17

The Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. in Trump Tower also spent quite a bit of time in Washington DC after her meeting with Trump Jr. at Trump Tower.

Her chaperone Ron Dellums was a huge Hillary Clinton supporter.

Natalia Veselnitskaya posted an anti-Trump article on her Facebook page 4 days before her meeting with Donald Trump Jr.

Veselnitskaya’s facebook page shows she was in New York City on the 10th and in Washington DC on June 14, 2016.

Veselnitskaya told NBC News on Monday she was not with the Kremlin as was reported by The New York Times.

She confirmed her meeting with Donald Trump Jr. was about Russian adoptions in the US.

The law firm where Veselnitskaya is listed as managing partner, Kamerton Consulting, is based in a Moscow suburb and does not even have a website.

A staff member at Kamerton told The Associated Press Veselnitskaya was unavailable for comment on Monday.

Her office in Moscow may be a shell. There is no working phone, email or website.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the Kremlin is unaware of a meeting between Trump’s senior staff and Veselnitskaya and “does not know who that is.”

Peskov said,

“No, we don’t know who that is and obviously we can’t monitor all meetings Russian lawyers hold both in Russia and abroad.”

Now this…

Natalia Veselnitskaya was sitting with Obama’s Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul during a Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, 8 days after cold-contacting Trump Jr. in Trump Tower.

The Hill reported on Wednesday that Natalia Veselnitskaya spent several days and attended several events in Washington DC.

Natalia Veselnitskaya’s chaperone was retired Representative Ronald Dellums.

Ronald Dellums is the former mayor of Oakland, California and a thirteen term member of the US House of Representatives.

Dellums escorted Veselnitskaya to a dinner party at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington DC.

Veselnitskaya also attended an event at the Newseum and, as the Gateway Pundit first reported, sat in the front row of a Congressional hearing despite the fact that she does not speak any English.

Ron Dellums is a huge Hillary Clinton supporter. The former lawmaker backed Hillary Clinton over Barack Obama in 2007.

Dellums was a proud Hillary Clinton supporter in 2016.

Dellums is only one of a notable team of partisan Democrats Veselnitskaya hired in Washington DC to defeat the Magnitsky Act.