Sometimes I almost feel sorry for San Fran Nan. She has the terrorist Jew haters from Minnesota in her Party. Then she has the bar tender from New York, AOC, who is one hand making sure the GOP takes back the Congress. Then you have a Guatemalan, turned U.S. citizen, Congresswoman who prefers illegal aliens to Americans and killing babies to saving lives. She has made the quote of the year on the floor of Congress. She is explaining why white, male members of Congress are pro-life: “Torres was speaking in a House debate on a spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services when she made her comment, prompting Rep. Rob Woodall (R., Ga.) to speak up and ask her if she would like to amend her language. The ad hominem came while she was attempting to argue pro-lifers should stop speaking on the floor. “Mr. Speaker, it is tiring to hear from so many sex-starved males on this floor talk about a woman’s right to choose,” Torres said, drawing gasps from people in attendance.” What a jerk. To her the belief in and support of the sanctity of life is about sex and her presumption that savings babies means you do not have sex. This is what happens when you have no respect for life, values or the views of others. Does she mean you have to have lots of sex in order to kill babies? Isn’t that how babies are made? LOL

Torres (D) Withdraws Statement About Pro-Life Men Being ‘Sex-Starved Males’

BY: Cameron Cawthorne, Washington Free Beacon, 6/12/19

BY: Cameron Cawthorne, Washington Free Beacon, 6/12/19 https://freebeacon.com/politics/torres-d-withdraws-statement-about-pro-life-men-being-sex-starved-males/

Rep. Norma Torres (D., Calif.) on Wednesday withdrew her statement about Republican men who oppose abortion being “sex-starved males.”

Torres was speaking in a House debate on a spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services when she made her comment, prompting Rep. Rob Woodall (R., Ga.) to speak up and ask her if she would like to amend her language. The ad hominem came while she was attempting to argue pro-lifers should stop speaking on the floor.

“Mr. Speaker, it is tiring to hear from so many sex-starved males on this floor talk about a woman’s right to choose,” Torres said, drawing gasps from people in attendance.

Woodall interjected and asked to be recognized after her statement.

“Mr. Speaker, I would like to ask my friend if she would like to change her last statement,” Woodall said

“If it pleases my colleague on the other side, I will withdraw my statement about sex-starved males on the floor,” Torres responded.

After her previous statement was officially withdrawn, she began again by talking about how “tiring” it was for women to be counseled on what types of affordable care they should have.

Torres said it was “tiring to be here on this floor or in committee as a woman to continue to be counseled about what types of affordable [care], whether it is family planning conversations, that rightfully I deserve to have with my own doctor, choosing when women want to have a family and to avoid pregnancy,” according to the Washington Post.



