Tort reform group: California third worst ‘judicial hellhole’ in country

Seth Sandronsky / The Center Square. 12/8/20

(The Center Square) – California’s court system is the third worst “judicial hellhole” in the country, according to a report released Tuesday by the American Tort Reform Foundation (ATRF)

In “ Judicial Hellholes 2020/2021 ,” the American Tort Reform Foundation (ATRF) criticizes nine jurisdictions for expanding civil liability frivolously.

“Lawsuit abuse harms average, hard-working Americans by clogging our court system with meritless and frivolous cases,” American Tort Reform Association President Tiger Joyce said in a statement. “Dollars spent fighting lawsuits are dollars taken away from researching and developing life-saving drugs so desperately needed right now.”

California, the nation’s most populous state, actually improved by a spot, ranking as America’s third worst legal climate compared to second last year.

“A perennial Judicial Hellhole,” according to the District of Columbia-based ATRF, “California’s fall to the No. 3 spot in 2020 cannot be attributed to any improvement in the state’s liability climate, but rather results from the severity of problems in Pennsylvania courts and New York City. Baseless Prop.-65 litigation targets business and courts allow the plaintiffs’ bar to exploit California’s Lemon Law.”

California’s Proposition 65 , the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, compels firms that sell or distribute food and other consumer goods to notify state residents about certain chemicals in those goods.

The ATRF report continues to lambaste the legal climate in the Golden State.

“The activist state attorney general is pushing an expansive view of public nuisance law, and small business continues to be targeted by Americans with Disability Act lawsuit abuse. Arbitration also is under attack and employers face burdensome employment law liability.”

Recently, presumptive Democratic President-elect Joe Biden selected California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be the next U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. One consumer advocate praised that selection.

“While Becerra was most known for defending health care and many other protections,” Anthony Wright, head of Health Access California, said in a statement, “especially from the Trump Administration’s attacks, but he pursued a pro-active consumer protection agenda as well, including on health cost, quality and equity.”

Joining the Golden State in “Judicial Hellholes” in the ATRF report are the following eight jurisdictions: At the top of the list is the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas and the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. New York City is number two, with South Carolina’s asbestos litigation fourth, Louisiana fifth, Georgia sixth, the city of St. Louis seventh, Cook, Madison and St. Clair Counties in Illinois eighth and Minnesota ninth.

The ATRF report on business-unfriendly liability jurisdictions, courts or state legislatures includes a watch list. On it are Florida, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Colorado, Maryland, West Virginia and the Montana Supreme Court.