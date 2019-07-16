Totalitarian Progressives Out After the Skin of Socialist Democrat Eshoo

By

To a supporter of Planned Parenthood, Antifa, #blacklivesmatter, AOC and San Fran Nan, you can never be socialist enough. Until you demand the end of private companies, take away choice for health care from all, until you tax at a 90% rate—all people—you are still a right wing extremist to the vile, vicious Left. Socialist Democrat Congresswoman Anna Eshoo is proof of the above. The Progressive now hate her since she will not support the theft of health care from 180 million Americans. “What’s different in 2019 that’s provoked so many South Bay socialists to target Eshoo? Many of them are still energized by last year’s high-profile victories for socialist Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York and Rashida Tlaib in Michigan, which gave a tremendous boost to the group’s visibility and the efforts of its local chapters. And their campaigns raised awareness around some of socialism’s key policy proposals — especially universal health care. Eshoo announced two weeks into this legislative session that she would hold hearings on the issue in an important health subcommittee over which she is now presiding, but raised ire when she backed off almost immediately.” Already the Progressives are challenging Democrat/Socialist incumbents Eric Swawell and Jim Costa. Will they add Eshoo to the list of scalps they want for the Politburo?

Why are Silicon Valley socialists targeting a veteran congresswoman?

by Adam F. Hutton, San Jose Spotlight, 7/11/19

Silicon Valley Congresswoman Anna Eshoo sits on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, an affiliation that by itself is enough to raise the hackles of many red-blooded American socialists who aren’t fond of commerce or its regulators.

They tend to see business interests and politicians as working hand in glove to maximize their profits and re-election prospects respectively — consumers and constituents be damned — collectively. And that dialectical tension plays a role in the current standoff between Eshoo and the local lefties. But she’s been on the committee since 1995 and this fight isn’t really about money. To hear the socialists tell it, lives are at stake.

In the latest salvo, Bay Area progressives have taken aim at the longtime legislator for not supporting the Medicare for All bill currently in the House of Representatives. And they’re especially aggravated because she was a co-sponsor of the Medicare for All bill in the last Congress, but as chair of the health subcommittee, Eshoo has not committed to holding a hearing this session.

California’s 18th Congressional District, an area represented by Eshoo since 1993, covers portions of San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties, including part of San Jose. It is the wealthiest Congressional District in America, with a median income above $134,000 a year.

Eshoo herself lives in Menlo Park and is worth more than $2 million. That doesn’t score her any points with socialists, despite a history of endorsing liberal politicians like Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, when she ran for mayor of San Jose in 2006, and former Santa Cruz Mayor Mardi Wormhoudt, when she ran to be re-elected as a county supervisor in 2002.

What’s different in 2019 that’s provoked so many South Bay socialists to target Eshoo? Many of them are still energized by last year’s high-profile victories for socialist Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York and Rashida Tlaib in Michigan, which gave a tremendous boost to the group’s visibility and the efforts of its local chapters. And their campaigns raised awareness around some of socialism’s key policy proposals — especially universal health care.

Eshoo announced two weeks into this legislative session that she would hold hearings on the issue in an important health subcommittee over which she is now presiding, but raised ire when she backed off almost immediately.

When Republicans controlled the House during the last Congress, Eshoo cosponsored H.R. 676, the Expanded & Improved Medicare For All Act. In this Congress, with Nancy Pelosi as speaker and Eshoo newly-minted as chair of the commerce committee’s health subcommittee, the South Bay congresswoman says she’s not allowed to play favorites with bills that may come before her — and announced she would not co-sponsor the Medicare for All Act of 2019.

During a San Jose town hall last month, socialist activists snagged the mic four times to ask questions about Medicare for All. Her answers touched on familiar refrains, such as her support for a public option during the Obamacare debates a decade ago and her continued commitment to make health insurance “universal” and “comprehensive.”

“The most important part of it is that it must be universal,” Eshoo told the critics during the meeting. “Everyone, everyone, everyone. And for those that receive their health insurance where they are employed, I want to make sure that if they are not employed anymore that they are not thrown on the scrapheap of humanity.”

But that emotional plea was not enough to convince the socialists, who planned a Medicare for All rally outside Eshoo’s district office in Palo Alto on July 2 that drew at least 40 people.