Tough Calls Ahead for SANDAG

SANDBAG in San Diego has lied to the voters and families for more than twenty years. They claim money is needed, when it is not—money is available for projects till 2031! Yet, they want billions more in bonds, making Wall Street and political consultants happy, while taxpayers are bankrupted by an out of control government agency. “The audit didn’t just say SANDAG needs to start deciding how it will prioritize the remaining projects against one another as funds become scarcer. It also found that the part of TransNet that commits money to the Metropolitan Transit System to operate trains and buses is expected to cost more over the next 30 years than it will bring in. For now, SANDAG and MTS are playing that issue by ear, too.” Have the lies caught up with them? In the last election they lost a bond measure that was a slam dunk—when the voters found out the 2004 bonds had not been spent—and would not be fully spent till 2031. Fire management, get responsible people to run the agency.

by Jesse Marx and edited by Sara Libby, Voice of San Diego, 7/30/18

A new audit into the San Diego Association of Governments’ regional infrastructure program TransNet encourages the agency to lay out how it will cancel, delay or reduce the scope of its transportation projects to deal with the tax-funded program’s financial problems.

Last year, SANDAG released a plan to finish all the projects it promised voters in 2004 to ease traffic and improve public transit, even though it was bringing in far less than anticipated and everything was costing way more than anticipated.

A new audit from a committee formed to oversee TransNet says it’s time to start building contingency plans, Andrew Keatts reports.

The audit didn’t just say SANDAG needs to start deciding how it will prioritize the remaining projects against one another as funds become scarcer.

It also found that the part of TransNet that commits money to the Metropolitan Transit System to operate trains and buses is expected to cost more over the next 30 years than it will bring in. For now, SANDAG and MTS are playing that issue by ear, too.

And the audit determined that SANDAG could have more trouble if there’s a recession. If there’s a recession, the agency might have to take money that was intended for public improvements and use it to pay off its debts instead.

