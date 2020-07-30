Trader Joe’s Stand Up to Cancel Culture and Goldfish Eating Students

By

Years ago on college campuses there was a crazy trend—eating live goldfish—the animal type, not the snack. Just as silly, in a nation of 340 million people, 5,000 folks—not checked for drug use to see if they were high—demanded a change of labels on foods they considered racist. (yet they have no problem with Prop. 16 that will force 20% of Asian student in the UV system to be thrown out of school—because of their heritage. “The Change.org petition was reportedly started by California high school senior Briones Bedell and as of Thursday had roughly 5,000 signatures. Among the other Trader Joe’s packaging names cited on the petition site are Trader Giotto’s and Trader Ming’s. “ Has anyone checked to see if the 5,000 are real people or just bots—run by the Russians? LOL

Trader Joe’s won’t change packaging on international food brands, amid petition claiming racism

The popular U.S. grocery store chain says its package on international products riffing on the Trader Joe’s name is an ‘attempt to have fun with our product marketing’

0:30

By Charlotte Hazard , Just the News, 7/29/20

The popular U.S. grocery chain Trader Joe’s says it won’t retire the packaging name on some of its international products – including one called Trader José’s – amid a petition to change the names because of their “racist” connotation.

“A few weeks ago, an online petition was launched calling on us to “remove racist packaging from [our] products,” Trader Joe’s said Friday on its website. “Following were inaccurate reports that the petition prompted us to take action. We want to be clear: we disagree that any of these labels are racist. We do not make decisions based on petitions.

“We make decisions based on what customers purchase, as well as the feedback we receive from our customers and Crew Members. If we feel there is a need for change, we do not hesitate to take action.”

Trader Joe had suggested earlier this month that it might change the name on some packaging, but apparently held firm amid the poll and a resurgence of so-called “cancel culture,” in which people and entities are being forced to apologize or amend statements or actions deemed racially or culturally insensitive.

The Change.org petition was reportedly started by California high school senior Briones Bedell and as of Thursday had roughly 5,000 signatures.

Among the other Trader Joe’s packaging names cited on the petition site are Trader Giotto’s and Trader Ming’s.

“Recently we have heard from many customers reaffirming that these name variations are largely viewed in exactly the way they were intended­ – as an attempt to have fun with our product marketing,” the company also wrote.