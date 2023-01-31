By

If you put a man in a women’s prison what would you expect? “An incarcerated woman at a California prison was an eyewitness to a rape of a fellow prisoner by a trans woman at the facility. This rape was done by a biological male—with the assistance of the Governor and the Democrats who refuse to protect women. Why aren’t women’s organizations demanding that men not be allowed in female prison cell blocks?

Trans Activist Accused of Rape After She Was Moved to Women’s Prison

By Jim Hoft, The Gateway Pundit, 1/30/23

An incarcerated woman at a California prison was an eyewitness to a rape of a fellow prisoner by a trans woman at the facility.

The prisoner witness, Mimi Le, saw the victim being taken to a medical-administrative building in the facility by staff after other female inmates reported that she had been raped.

The witnesses identified trans activist Syiaah Skylit as the perpetrator.

The rape allegedly occurred in May 2022.