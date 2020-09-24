By

President Trump claims that some in the Post Office will throw away absentee ballots—the mainstream media claims he is nuts. Yet, we have seen in Hollywood and Glendale, in California thousands of pieces of mail throw into a dumpster or mutilated and throw on the ground by postal workers. In Wisconsin, THOUSANDS of absentee ballots were found in a ditch—this is in the real world—some in the Post Office are crating the chaos. Wonder if the unions have anything to do with it? Also, what were the zip codes? Were they in Republican areas, so Republican could not vote? “Police in Greenville, Wisconsin, found three trays of mail, including absentee ballots, in a ditch. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office discovered the trays in a ditch on Tuesday morning, near Appleton International Airport, according to WLUK. The mail was returned to the U.S. Postal Service, and an investigation is underway. “The United States Postal Inspection Service immediately began investigating, and we reserve further comment on this matter until that is complete,” USPS spokesman Bob Sheehan told WLUK. Note the people RESPONSIBLE for this election corruption will investigate themselves! What a joke. The election has turned into a joke and made this election no better than one held in Cuba.

Trays of mail, including absentee ballots, found in a ditch in Wisconsin

by Carly Ortiz-Lytle, Social Media Producer, Washington Examiner, 9/23/20

Police in Greenville, Wisconsin, found three trays of mail, including absentee ballots, in a ditch.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office discovered the trays in a ditch on Tuesday morning, near Appleton International Airport, according to WLUK. The mail was returned to the U.S. Postal Service, and an investigation is underway.

“The United States Postal Inspection Service immediately began investigating, and we reserve further comment on this matter until that is complete,” USPS spokesman Bob Sheehan told WLUK.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service told the Washington Examiner that it is aware of the mail, including absentee ballots, found in a ditch and is investigating the incident. The department declined to comment further.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office told the Washington Examiner that the mail discovered was “mail going to the post office.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, states have expanded eligibility for mail-in balloting. Thousands of ballots went uncounted during Wisconsin’s primary because they were discovered on the day after the election.

A federal judge ordered the Postal Service to prioritize election mail on Monday.

“The right to vote is too vital a value in our democracy to be left in a state of suspense in the minds of voters weeks before a presidential election, raising doubts as to whether their votes will ultimately be counted,” U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said.

“Conflicting, vague, and ambivalent managerial signals could also sow substantial doubt about whether the USPS is up to the task, whether it possesses the institutional will power and commitment to its historical mission, and so to handle the exceptional burden associated with a profoundly critical task in our democratic system, that of collecting and delivering election mail a few weeks from now,” he added.

Wisconsin is a crucial battleground state in the 2020 race. A poll conducted by Ipsos that was released on Monday showed President Trump 5 points behind former Vice President Joe Biden. The credibility interval of the poll was plus or minus 3.5 points and surveyed 609 likely Wisconsin voters.