Trump and Congress passed the CARES ACT, to give money to States, cities and government agencies due to an immediate need. They needed money to pay unemployment, feed the poor, help the homeless, etc. Trillions were given, to be spent immediately. Now we know that, at least in California, most of that was a scam to get money. How do we know? The State Treasurer is now telling government agencies that can "invest" the CARES money in a fund her office operates. Instead of taking care of the homeless, those needing an education, social welfare and more, they lied to balance their budgets due to corruption and incompetence—and asked for MORE. • Local agencies that have received CARES Act funds can open separate, emergency LAIF accounts to deposit these funds. • If they have CARES money to invest, they need to give it back to the Federal government. There are immediate needs, what are they saving the money for? This is what happens when dollars are given to government—instead, let the Feds pay the invoices, so we know where the money is really going.

Treasurer Ma Announces Local Agencies Can Invest CARES Funds with the Treasurer’s Office SACRAMENTO –

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, 7/6/20

State Treasurer Fiona Ma has authorized the Local Agency Investment Fund (LAIF) to offer special emergency accounts to agencies receiving funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. “We want to do our part to help local agencies by giving them the chance to invest critical dollars for pandemic relief in a fund that earns competitive yields, but also is safe and liquid,” said Treasurer Ma.

“This fund is professionally managed and requires no extra money from taxpayers.” The CARES Act, part of the economic stimulus package passed by Congress, has allocated about $6 billion to local agencies in California. Below are key details about the accounts: • Local agencies that have received CARES Act funds can open separate, emergency LAIF accounts to deposit these funds. •

Prospective emergency account applicants that do not already have a regular LAIF account will need to meet the qualifying guidelines for LAIF participation. • One deposit would be allowed into the account unless additional COVID-related assistance is provided in the future by the federal or state government. • Proof of amount of assistance received would be required at the time the account is opened. • Account would have the same $75 million cap as a regular LAIF account. •

All withdrawals must be completed by telephone and scheduled no less than two business days prior to the withdrawal date. For more information regarding special emergency LAIF accounts, visit LAIF’s website at https://www.treasurer.ca.gov/pmia-laif/laif/cares.asp.