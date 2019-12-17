By

Troubled DMV Continues Changing California Voter Registrations During Routine Visits

Have California Democrats created the perfect storm with pre-voter registration for teenagers, and ‘legal’ voting for illegal aliens, felons, and inmates?

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 12/16/19

The perpetually troubled California DMV rides again right into election law illegalities. It is reported again that hundreds of California voters currently report their party registrations were changed after a routine visit to update a drivers license or make an address change to their DMV.

“Elections officials across the state are linking many of the reported complaints to the state’s new Motor Voter program, which launched ahead of the 2018 midterms to automatically register eligible voters when they visit the DMV,” SacBee.com reported. “The 2015 law was designed to help boost participation, but a rushed launch prompted 105,000 registration errors to occur following its roll-out.”

Actually, the Motor Voter program was created for a more nefarious reason than that simplistic description.

California Gov. Jerry Brown signed The California New Motor Voter Program into law in 2015, which automatically registers all “eligible” California voters to vote when they obtain or renew their driver’s licenses at the Department of Motor Vehicles, except they’ve not done well with the program.

Since approving the Motor Voter program, reports that the DMV continues to change political party registrations only continues. The Bee reported almost the same story in 2018, but nothing has changed. Many voters want to know why Secretary of State Alex Padilla and the DMV have not corrected this.

Not coincidentally, automatic DMV voter registration under the Motor Voter Program was launched just before the June 2018 primary. It automatically mis-registered 23,000 people that we know of, including many illegal aliens.

California Globe reported that a DMV spokesman admitted the agency had been warned by the federal government that it had violated the two forms of identification requirement to obtain the federally required Real ID. The California DMV issued 2.3 million Real Identification cards to residents who used just a single form of documentation. That means those who obtained the cards will be required to provide a second proof of their identity, but the DMV said not immediately, but only when their ID cards come up for renewal.

The Perfect Storm

California Democrats have created the perfect storm with automatic voter registrations, pre-voter registration for teenagers, and illegal aliens, felons, and inmates now able to vote. San Francisco even allows illegal aliens to vote in a local election. Remember how the city spent more than $300,000 to register 49 non-citizens to vote?

We have same-day voter registration and voting allowed now in California.

In 2016 the California Legislature and Gov. Jerry Brown ostensibly “legalized” ballot harvesting, allowing a third party to collect ballots and deliver them to election officials, eliminating the ballot protection law that allowed only a family member to return another voter’s ballot.

Assembly Bill 1921 by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), allows anyone to return an absentee ballot.

The law has encouraged campaign operatives to engage in coercive tactics, achieving the perfection of election fraud, Shawn Steele explained in 2018.

Effectively, California eliminated voting integrity laws that protect voters from campaign intimidation, with Democrat operatives knocking on doors collecting the ballots of Democrat voters. What happens to those ballots after they are collected is anyone’s best guess. All chain of custody procedures are off the table at this point.

Eleven California counties have more voters than eligible voters, and Los Angeles County officials informed the Election Integrity Project that “the number of registered voters now stands at a number that is a whopping 144% of the total number of resident citizens of voting age.”

I See Dead Voters

And dead voters are just the tip of the iceberg of California’s compromised elections process according to Linda Paine, founder of the Election Integrity Project, a non-profit, non-partisan corporation focused on assuring that every legally cast vote is properly counted and reported.

After the June 7, 2016 primary, dead California voters were just the tip of the iceberg.

Thousands of Republican and Democratic voters reported to the Election Integrity Project that they arrived at their designated polling stations on June 7th to find that their party affiliation was changed. Most reported being re-registered “No Party Preference,” California’s version of “Decline to State.” Others said their registrations were dropped, or they received the wrong ballot, which in many cases prevented many from voting for President in the primary.

Linda Paine said they noticed a pattern in several Southern California counties during Election Day. However, as the polls closed, Paine said they were contacted by large numbers of voters throughout the state upset that their party affiliation was changed, and had to vote using a provisional ballot.

In 2017, The Election Integrity Project California joined Judicial Watch in sending a National Voter Registration Act Section 8 notice of violation letter to California Secretary of State, Alex Padilla. The letter was ignored.

NVRA Section 8 requires states to conduct reasonable list maintenance so as to maintain an accurate record of eligible voters for use in conducting federal elections.

Federal law is unambiguous and says that only legal citizens may vote in an election for federal office. Immigrants, documented or not, do not have the right to vote in federal elections in the United states, until they obtain citizenship.

Congress Wants to Emulate California’s ‘Grand Theft Election’

Some Democrats in Congress are proposing to adopt California’s spate of new election laws as a federal mandate nationwide, including “top two” primary elections, automatic voter registration through the DMV, allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections, allowing mail ballots to arrive after Election Day, rejecting voter ID, ballot harvesting, same-day registration and voting, allowing voters to “cure” their mail ballot signature mismatches via the honor system and, in 2020, providing all registrants with mail ballots.

It is unclear how this can be implemented nationally unless every state in the country has a Department of Motor Vehicles as corrupted by politicians, troubled, inept, and plagued with incompetence as California’s.