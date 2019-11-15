Truckers sue to SAVE 70,000 Union/Freedom of Truckers

By

On January 1, 2020 thanks to Sacramento Democrats, Guv Newsom and the unions, 70,000 truckers will have a choice to make. They could pay the unions a bribe, so they are allowed to work, end their INDEPENDENT trucking businesses or go to another State—or find another line of work—in another State. On that date the Socialists State of California demands they work for a corporation and join a union, or not work at all. “The organization is arguing that the legislation violates federal law and would deprive more than 70,000 independent truckers of their ability to work. The group cites that many would have to drop $150,000 investments in clean trucks and the right to set their own schedules in order for companies to comply with a law it says illegally infringes on interstate commerce. The law will go into effect on Jan. 1, making it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors rather than employees, who are entitled to minimum wage and benefits such as workers compensation. “ To the consumer, this will drive up the cost of goods being shipped around the State. The consumers will fiancé the corruption of the union/Democrat cabal. Sadly, this is just one set of victim s. In San Fran a newspaper has a weekly column by a taxi driver—explaining the fun of San Fran from the perspective of the taxicab. On January 1, 2020—like other independent journalists will lose his jobs. Tens of thousands of writers will be forced to move to other States if they want to continue writing. The California recession is caused by AB 5.

California Truckers Sue Against Gig Economy Law

Supply and Demand Executive, 11/14/19

California truckers are challenging a law regarding gig economy drivers.

According to AP, the California Trucking Association filed the first lawsuit challenging a new labor law that seeks to give wage and benefit protections to gig economy drivers, which include rideshare drivers at companies like Uber and Lyft.

The organization is arguing that the legislation violates federal law and would deprive more than 70,000 independent truckers of their ability to work. The group cites that many would have to drop $150,000 investments in clean trucks and the right to set their own schedules in order for companies to comply with a law it says illegally infringes on interstate commerce.

The law will go into effect on Jan. 1, making it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors rather than employees, who are entitled to minimum wage and benefits such as workers compensation.

“Independent truckers are typically experienced drivers who have previously worked as employees and have, by choice, struck out on their own. We should not deprive them of that choice,” association CEO Shawn Yadon said in a statement.

AP reports that the court set a new, three-prong test for companies to use to determine how to classify their workers:

To be labeled as a contractor, a worker must be free from control of the company

Performing work “outside the usual course of the hiring entity’s business”

Engaged in an independently established trade, occupation or business of the same nature as the work they are performing

The law is estimated to apply to nearly two-thirds of independent contractors.