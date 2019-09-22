By

Trump admin’s scathing letter rejecting Newsom’s request for funds: Clean up your act first!

Renee Hayes, Bizpacreview, 9/20/19

Send in the Republicans to save the day.

Or in this case, the state.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson toured Los Angeles to get a first-hand view of the city’s homeless epidemic. His visit came after the state asked for federal money to help clean its disease-infested streets.

Trump has been vocal about California’s disastrous situation, vowing something must be done to stop it.

California Gov. Newsom seized the moment and fired off a letter to President Trump demanding more money — so the local government can fix what it created.

“California requests you immediately act to address the need for more housing options for the homeless,” the letter states.

Newsom and state officials requested 50,000 more vouchers to tackle the homelessness and asked that the value of the vouchers be increased due to the high cost of living and rent in the state. And that was only a small part of funding requests.

The Trump administration rejected the request, laying blame where it belongs… on local leaders who created with the problem.

Ben Carson made it extra clear where the Trump administration stands in a brutally honest letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom and state officials, ABC 7 reported.

“Your letter seeks more Federal dollars for California from hardworking American taxpayers but fails to admit that your State and local policies have played a major role in creating the current crisis,” Carson wrote.

Carson didn’t hold back on the delicate subject of rampant illegal immigration, which the state of California encourages, despite its effect on local communities.

“Further, illegal and inadmissible aliens are increasing housing demand and draining resources,” the letter also states. “Instead of protecting the most vulnerable Americans from the economic impacts of illegal immigration, California has doubled down on sanctuary State and city policies and provided benefits to illegal and inadmissible aliens.”

“These policies strain precious resources and reduce housing options for American citizens, especially the needy and those most likely to become homeless.”

“The Trump Administration is doing its part,” Carson wrote. “California needs to address the obvious local issues within its control to help address this catastrophe. When California has shown that it is willing to make hard and thoughtful choices to address these issues, the Trump administration stands ready to support its efforts.”

On Tuesday, President Trump announced a task force to clean up California’s mess but didn’t give any specifics.

“We can’t let Los Angeles, San Francisco, and numerous other cities destroy themselves by allowing what’s happening,” Trump told reporters Tuesday aboard Air Force One, BizPac Review reported.

Carson arrived in Los Angeles on Wednesday to see the disaster for himself.

“This is very encouraging when I see what the private sector can do,” Carson said while meeting with local leaders.

Speaking of the private sector…

Trump supporter and conservative activist Scott Presler is planning a volunteer clean up in Los Angeles on September 21st.

While Hollywood elites are busy protesting Trump and everything conservative, their right-wing fellow Americans will be cleaning their streets. Presler already organized several successful clean-ups in Baltimore, a Democrat-run city with similar issues.