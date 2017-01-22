By

President Donald Trump is keeping his promises. He has already announced he is ending U.S. involvement in TPP, started the process of moving our embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, beginning the process of ending ObamaCare taxes and mandates. On the night before he skipped town, Obama outlawed the three way bulb, using government regulations. Now Trump is fighting back. “President Trump took a series of executive actions minutes after the inaugural parade concluded Friday evening, one of which was to place a regulatory freeze on all federal agencies until his administration provides further notice. “The Trump administration will send a letter to all executive agencies tonight to immediately abide by a regulatory freeze,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters around 7:15 p.m. ET. Reducing the regulatory burden on American industries was a central component of Trump’s populist campaign, and Friday’s executive order suggests the new Republican president is serious about taking steps to fulfill that promise during the first few days of his administration.” Mostly, it was the Executive orders, not Congressional legislation that kills American jobs, raised the cost of living and killed whole industries. President Trump is doing what others only promise—he is rolling back and stopping the freedom killers.

Trump announces regulatory freeze in first executive orders

By Gabby Morrongiello, Washington Examiner, 1/20/17

President Trump took a series of executive actions minutes after the inaugural parade concluded Friday evening, one of which was to place a regulatory freeze on all federal agencies until his administration provides further notice.

“The Trump administration will send a letter to all executive agencies tonight to immediately abide by a regulatory freeze,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters around 7:15 p.m. ET.

Reducing the regulatory burden on American industries was a central component of Trump’s populist campaign, and Friday’s executive order suggests the new Republican president is serious about taking steps to fulfill that promise during the first few days of his administration.

Trump also issued a memo to all agencies requesting that they begin to “ease the burden of Obamacare as we transition from repeal to replace,” Spicer said. He declined to provide specifics on what various agencies might do in response to the president’s directive.

In addition to the executive orders, Trump issued two commission orders for Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. Both Cabinet appointees were approved by the Senate Friday afternoon and were sworn into office by Vice President Mike Pence before Trump departs for a trio of celebratory balls with First Lady Melania.