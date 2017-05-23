Trump calls to cut off tax breaks for illegal immigrants

By

Why do criminals here in this country illegally get the benefit of tax breaks? Why do the honest folks have to pay $4 billion or more each year in taxes, so criminals from foreign countries get a check from Washington? Instead, Homeland Security should track down the bank accounts and assets, including cars, owned by illegal aliens and either freeze the accounts and take the property or at least freeze the accounts and arrest the employers of the illegal aliens. The better news is that by taking the tax refunds, they are stealing from the public and government—that is a crime. Each one of these embezzlers should be detained and deported—not only have they come here illegally, they are stealing money as if they were robbing a bank. Steal and be deported.

by Joseph Lawler, Washington Examiner, 5/22/17

President Trump will seek to tighten restrictions on some tax credits to prevent them from being claimed by illegal immigrants, a measure that the administration says is necessary to respect taxpayers and balance the budget.

Trump’s fiscal 2018 budget, set to be released Tuesday, will set higher eligibility standards for the earned income tax credit and the child tax credit, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said Monday. According to the administration, the measures will save $40 billion over 10 years.

“How do I go to somebody who pays their taxes, and say, ‘Look, I want you to give this earned income tax credit to somebody who’s working here illegally’? That’s not defensible,” Mulvaney told reporters. “And it’s a reasonable accommodation to simply ask them for Social Security numbers.”

The earned income tax credit is a refundable tax credit, which means that if a recipient has no income tax liability, the government sends the person a check. Part of the child tax credit is also refundable.

Both programs have high improper payment amounts. About a quarter of payments were made improperly in 2016, according to the Treasury inspector general for tax, or about $17 billion for the earned income tax credit and $7 billion for the child tax credit.

Those wrongful payments do not necessarily represent fraud. For the most part, they reflect families getting confused by the eligibility rules.

Under current law, workers must provide a Social Security number to receive the earned income tax credit. To claim the refundable portion of the child tax credit, though, only an individual taxpayer identification number is necessary, which the IRS issues to workers who are not authorized to work but need it for tax purposes.

The administration did not say how eligibility would be tightened other than to state that the benefits would be limited to people who are authorized to work in the country.

Some anti-illegal immigration groups have said that allowing workers to claim credits without providing a Social Security number amounts to paying illegal immigrants to stay in the country. Conservative lawmakers also have favored tightening the restrictions as a matter of fiscal conservatism.

Liberal groups, though, argue that illegal immigrants pay taxes, such as payroll taxes for Social Security, for which they won’t get benefits. More generally, the low-income tax credits generally benefit needy families, even if they technically did not qualify for the benefits they received.