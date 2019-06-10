TRUMP CELEBRATION EVENTS AND TV WATCH PARTIES JUNE 18—CELEBRATE ANNOUNCEMENT FOR RE-ELECTION

This is an action item for supporters of President Trump. The time to kick his re-election into high gear has started. Notice that you have received NO communication from the Official California Republican Party and most county Parties that the President is going to officially announce his re-election effort on June 18, 2019 at a rally in Orlando, Florida.

In a San Diego Union-Tribune article, the CRP Chair announced there would be NO TRUMP CAMPAIGN IN CALIFORNIA. Were that true, there would be little reason for Trump supporters in California to vote—and that would destroy what is left of the Republican Party in California. No Trump voters, we lose even more Assembly members, State Senators and member of Congress.

Pat Buchanan during a run for President was asked by the media that sine he did not have any campaign money, how would he get the message out about his views on the issues. Buchanan was clear—and his statement about his race stands for today as well:

“I do not have to tell my supporters what to do—THEY KNOW WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE.”