Trump Derangement Syndrome Splatters Another Victim by “Verbal Suicide”

He is also a bigot. Last week, he tweeted, “It hasn’t happened yet, but if you come to my restaurant wearing a MAGA cap, you aren’t getting served, same as if you come in wearing a swastika, white hood, or any other symbol of intolerance and hate.”

But instead of hosannas, this renowned chef is receiving flak for refusing to serve people.

Then he went into his background (Mom is from Japan, Dad is from Western Pennsylvania) and how diverse his family is before explaining himself.

“My message was intended to reject anger, hate and violence, and indicate that these shouldn’t be welcomed in our society and aren’t welcome in our community. It was meant to be directed at those who would try to bring messages of hate, violence, and anger into my place of business, no matter what form it comes in. It was aimed at these three elements rather than at a physical object, but I understand that many interpreted my words in a different context, and construed a message of hate directed at them. This was not my intent in any way, and I am sorry for my recklessness,” he wrote.

The odd thing about writing is readers read what you actually write, not what you think you said.

I make that mistake that over and over again.

He thought he could signal his virtue by showing he is intolerant of the intolerant.

However, he signaled his own intolerance.

He ended his piece, “Wursthall will continue, as it always has, to serve all customer regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual preference, gender orientation, disability, or political opinion — so long as they leave hate, anger, and violence outside of the doors of our restaurant.”

In the Bay Area, expect the “hate, anger, and violence” to come from the left.