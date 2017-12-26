Trump Derangement Syndrome: Trump Promotes Christmas as Buzzword for White Nationalism

By

Did you say Merry Christmas to your family, friends, at Church or at a store? That is proof that Trump is promoting White Nationalism—convincing you to say Merry Christmas, which a professor believes is a word for White Nationalism. Sadly, this professor is still getting paid instead of getting therapy—at a place where he can't harm himself or others. Worse this is the State of Georgia—where NO Democrat would be caught not saying Merry Christmas. This is part of the War on Christians and Christmas. The Left wants you to believe in government, not a Supreme Being. Note it is not only White Nationalism you are promoting by saying Merry Christmas—YOU ARE A NAZI FOR SAYING IT. By the Way, Obama is a Nazi—in his own words!! On Facebook he sent this holiday greeting: Merry Christmas. Great, now we have a black Nazi as well as a white one.

University Professors: Trump Uses Christmas To Promote White Nationalism

Amber Athey, Daily Caller, 12/24/17



A Newsweek article posted on Christmas Eve featured three university professors alleging that President Donald Trump is using Christmas to advance white nationalism, much like the Nazis did in 1930s Germany.

According to the “experts” interviewed by Newsweek’s Cristina Maza, Trump vowing to end the “war on Christmas” and promising his supporters they can say “Merry Christmas” again is just a “dog whistle” for white identity politics.

“I see such invocations of Christmas as a kind of cypher, what some would call a dog whistle,” Richard King, a Washington State University professor told Newsweek. “It does not appear to be intolerant or extreme, but to attentive audiences it speaks volumes about identity and belonging—who and what are fully American.”

One professor, Joe Perry, claims that Trump is employing tactics used by the Nazis to encourage anti-Semitism. The Nazis rewrote Christmas carols and politicized the holiday to promote exclusion and fascism.

Perry, who is a professor at Georgia State University, alleged that the “far right” has used the war on Christmas in order to warn people against multiculturalism and secularization.

“The far right’s engagement in the ‘war on Christmas’ explicitly posits that there is one single true or correct Christmas. The holiday’s true nature is somehow under threat from outsiders and liberals who act as forces of degradation, multiculturalism and secularization,” Perry said.

Maza, the author of the piece, admits that Trump has never called for genocide like Nazis did. However, Maza defers to the university “experts” who claim that the way Trump talks about Christmas “coexists with reemerging white identity politics.”

“Committed white nationalists love Trump’s bring back Christmas campaign almost as much as evangelicals,” Dr. Randy Blazak, a sociology professor, told Newsweek. “His followers see this as gospel and a rebuking of multiculturalism and political correctness, and the growing influence of Jews, Muslims, atheists and other non-WASPs.”