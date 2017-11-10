Trump: Draining Foggy Bottom Swamp

By

Great news for the future of the United States: “The Foreign Service officer corps at State has lost 60 percent of its Career Ambassadors since January. Ranks of Career Ministers, our three-star equivalents, are down from 33 to 19. The ranks of our two-star Minister Counselors have fallen from 431 right after Labor Day to 369 today — and are still falling.” Secretary of State Tillerson, at the urging of President Trump is getting rid of those responsible for the failed Obama/Bush foreign policies. The best way to end the corruption and failures is to rid the State Department of its anti-American/globalist sycophants. Glad to see Trump is draining the swamp at Foggy Bottom.

Draining Foggy Bottom

Don Surber, 11/9/17



President Trump’s biggest changes in Washington are at its oldest institution, the Department of State, which is located in the Foggy Bottom section of D.C. Trump is thinning the ranks of career diplomats, which their union president protested.

From Ambassador Barbara Stephenson, the president of the American Foreign Service Association union:

There is no denying that our leadership ranks are being depleted at a dizzying speed, due in part to the decision to slash promotion numbers by more than half. The Foreign Service officer corps at State has lost 60 percent of its Career Ambassadors since January. Ranks of Career Ministers, our three-star equivalents, are down from 33 to 19. The ranks of our two-star Minister Counselors have fallen from 431 right after Labor Day to 369 today — and are still falling.

These numbers are hard to square with the stated agenda of making State and the Foreign Service stronger. Were the U.S. military to face such a decapitation of its leadership ranks, I would expect a public outcry. Like the military, the Foreign Service recruits officers at entry level and grows them into seasoned leaders over decades. The talent being shown the door now is not only our top talent, but also talent that cannot be replicated overnight. The rapid loss of so many senior officers has a serious, immediate, and tangible effect on the capacity of the United States to shape world events.

Meanwhile, the self-imposed hiring freeze is taking its toll at the entry level. Intake into the Foreign Service at State will drop from 366 in 2016 to around 100 new entry-level officers joining A100 in 2018 (including 60 Pickering and Rangel Fellows).

She has a point. The foreign service officers do serve their nation, and for patriotic reasons. Certainly the battlefield death of Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens is as big and as honorable a sacrifice as made by anyone in the military.

But American frustration with the State Department is one reason the American people elected Trump. American diplomacy under Obama led to North Korea and Iran nuking up (after we flew pallets of cash to Iran in the dead of night) and the embargo on Cuba ended without one concession from the dictatorial Castro Family.

We want change.

That the foreign service is unionized — unlike the military — gives pause.

For better or worse, the president sets policy. The career employees advise him.

President Trump and Secretary Rex Tillerson believe they can do a better job at State with fewer careerists. Given the disastrous results of more, it makes sense to try to do with less.