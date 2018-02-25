Trump Ends “Family Planning” Grants to Abortionists

By

Under Obama, Bush and others, “family planning” included the killing of babies. That is not planning it is murder—as if using abortion to kill off babies of color is good for society. It has been an embarrassment for a free nation to use resources to end innocent lives. You would think Amnesty International and the United nations would issue a report. More people are killed via abortion in one hour in America than those killed in the Florida school—where are the marches to save the babies? “The Trump administration announced a new grant program under the Title X family planning program that has $260 million available to grantees that do not perform abortions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says it has been working on ways to streamline the application process for interested organizations. Programs that wish to apply are now able to submit one application that covers multiple geographic service areas.” Another Trump promise kept and the streamlining of government processes, which saves money—a win for America. Hard to believe it took so many years for a President to defend the right to life of babies—did not take Congress to save the lives.

Trump Administration Announces $260 Million in Family Planning Grants to Programs that Do Not Perform Abortions

by Dr. Susan Berry, Breitbart Big Government, 2/23/18

The Trump administration announced a new grant program under the Title X family planning program that has $260 million available to grantees that do not perform abortions.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says it has been working on ways to streamline the application process for interested organizations. Programs that wish to apply are now able to submit one application that covers multiple geographic service areas.

“We encourage all qualified organizations to apply, especially those proposing innovative strategies that would increase the number of clients served and the quality of services provided,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Brett P. Giroir, M.D. in a press statement. “We are committed to ensuring that we provide access to quality family planning services to the women and men who depend on this vital public health program.”

The Trump administration hopes to assist family planning projects that might include “family planning methods and services, including information, education and counseling related to family planning, preconception care, contraception, natural family planning and infertility services.”

HHS states:

In particular, this year’s funding opportunity is seeking applicants that offer a broad range of family planning and related health services tailored to the individual needs of the client and that promote optimal health outcomes. As emphasized in the statutory language governing the program, “none of the funds appropriated under this title shall be used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning.”

The new grant program also requires grantees to “develop monitoring and reporting policies” to ensure “victims of child abuse, child molestation, sexual abuse, rape, incest, intimate partner violence or human trafficking” are provided with assistance and legal protection. All staff at grantee programs will be required to receive annual training to respond to these situations.