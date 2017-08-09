Trump has 32 Illegal Alien Sex Offenders Arrested and Set for Deportation

Why wasn’t the 12 REGISTERED sex offenders immediately deported? Why did it take the Trump administration to rid the streets of convicted sex offenders? What was Obama doing as president, other than importing illegal aliens from Central America, bringing in tens of thousands unvetted people from the Middle East and refusing to enforce our immigration laws.

“Twelve of the nabbed are registered sex offenders, including a 24-year-old man from El Salvador arrested for sexual contact with a 4-year-old girl in Wyandanch, ICE officials said.

A 36-year-old Guatemalan man was picked up Aug. 2 in Brentwood because he had a rape conviction involving a 13-year-old girl.

A 32-year-old Honduran man who was convicted of having sex with a 15-year-old girl was arrested in Brentwood on Aug. 1.

Others from El Salvador, Haiti, and Trinidad with convictions involving children were also swept up in places including Riverhead, Mineola, and East Hampton, ICE officials said.”

What more do we need to know? In New York the Mayor is protecting these rapists. In San Fran and L.A., the Mayors are protecting sexual deviants that are illegal aliens. When will womens organization speak out against rape by illegal aliens?