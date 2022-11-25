Trump Hater Appointed to Investigate Pres. Trump by Corrupt Attorney General

By

James Smith set up the fraudulent case against a Virginia Governor that the Supreme Court overturned. Then he used his position to use the URS for a jihad to end the Constitutional rights of conservatives via the IRS—totally corrupt. “Smith’s problems don’t stop there, though. He also found himself embroiled in the scandal surrounding the IRS targeting conservative groups under former President Barack Obama. In 2014, the House Oversight Committee concluded that during Smith’s earlier stint at DOJ he set up a critical meeting between his department and IRS official Lois Lerner that set in motion the targeting of conservative nonprofits that became one of the signature scandals of the Obama administration. The Oversight Committee obtained testimony from a DOJ official named Richard Pilger in 2014 that showed Smith set up a meeting with Lerner to discuss more aggressive enforcement of regulations prohibiting tax-exempt groups from engaging in politics in the aftermath of the landmark Citizens United free speech Supreme Court case. Now you know why the openly corrupt AG Garland appointed smith to investigate Trump—no need for truth or facts. I expect the House GOP will stop the finding of this and other Biden/Garland frauds against Americans.

Special Counsel Investigating Trump Has an Eyebrow-Raising History

By Bonchie, RedState, 11/21/22

As RedState reported, former President Donald Trump is in for yet another special counsel investigation, this time centering on his possession of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. The special counsel will also focus on crimes surrounding the events of January 6th, though that mandate appears to be broader than just dealing with the former president.

So who was appointed? His name is Jack Smith, and he currently serves as a war crimes prosecutor for The Hauge, a globalist court that purports to enforce international law. Prior to that, Smith was at the DOJ, and his history at the department is raising eyebrows.

For example, according to Just The News, Smith led the corrupt prosecution of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell. The DOJ went to such absurd lengths to broaden the federal bribery statute to target the Republican politician that the Supreme Court eventually overturned the conviction.

Naturally, because our federal bureaucracies are a joke, Smith was actually rewarded by being made the DOJ’s head of its “public integrity” section. There is no accountability in government. Failing up is not the exception, it’s the rule.

Smith’s problems don’t stop there, though. He also found himself embroiled in the scandal surrounding the IRS targeting conservative groups under former President Barack Obama.

In 2014, the House Oversight Committee concluded that during Smith’s earlier stint at DOJ he set up a critical meeting between his department and IRS official Lois Lerner that set in motion the targeting of conservative nonprofits that became one of the signature scandals of the Obama administration.

The Oversight Committee obtained testimony from a DOJ official named Richard Pilger in 2014 that showed Smith set up a meeting with Lerner to discuss more aggressive enforcement of regulations prohibiting tax-exempt groups from engaging in politics in the aftermath of the landmark Citizens United free speech Supreme Court case.

“According to Mr. Pilger, the Justice Department convened a meeting with former IRS official Lois Lerner in October 2010 to discuss how the IRS could assist in the criminal enforcement of campaign-finance laws against politically active nonprofits,” the committee wrote in a 2014 letter to DOJ. “This meeting was arranged at the direction of Public Integrity Section Chief Jack Smith.”

That “aggressive enforcement” formed the basis of the IRS attacking conservative non-profits for engaging in protected political speech. Again, Smith was never held accountable nor was anyone at the IRS. To this day, the scandal is brushed off as a right-wing obsession despite the agency being forced to admit its wrongdoing.

And yet, people wonder why so many Americans have so little trust in our institutions. It’s because people like Jack Smith, who spend their careers bending the rules, never face any repercussions. Instead, they only continue to advance until they retire and begin to collect their fat public pensions.

There’s no reason to believe Smith will be a fair arbiter while investigating Trump. Many of the same things being said about him (i.e. that he’s a straight shooter) were said about Robert Mueller, and we all saw how that turned out, with Andrew Weissman being allowed to run wild before moving on to becoming a far-left loon on MSNBC.

The right move here was for the DOJ to put up or shut up on charging Trump. If they had the evidence, they were welcome to pull the trigger. If they didn’t have it, then there was no reason to appoint this special counsel unless the point is to engage in another fishing expedition. And what a coincidence that it will drag out well into the 2024 election season, right?